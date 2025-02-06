Thursday, February 6, 2025
Community and SocietyHealth

Emergency Blood Drive successfully collected dozens of pints of blood

Share

On Saturday, February 1st, many residents of San Pedro answered the call to assist with an emergency blood drive for islander Maria Kumul. The event was held at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where nearly 50 individuals showed up to donate. After evaluations, 36 pints of blood were successfully collected.
The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group organized the blood drive, which took place from 10AM to 2:30PM. Upon arriving at the polyclinic, prospective donors were welcomed and directed to an area for screening. Those who were eligible were then escorted to a room to donate a pint of blood. After donating, they were provided with sweet treats and remained under observation for a few minutes before being allowed to leave.
Organizers expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported the emergency blood drive. They thanked the community for its strong support during this critical time. The Kumul family also appreciated everyone who took time out of their weekend to help their beloved family member, who is facing a serious health situation and urgently needs blood.
The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group acknowledged the efforts of the community and its team. For their dedication, Ashty Dennison, Brenda Letendre, Marina Kay, and Phillip Ramsey were given special commendations. Many other volunteers, nurses, and Belize City Blood Bank personnel were also recognized for their contributions. The group plans to continue organizing regular blood drives every three months. However, they are also available to assist in emergency situations. For any inquiries, they can be reached at 615-4300.
To participate in blood drives, donors are encouraged to get a good night’s rest, eat a hearty meal rich in iron, and drink plenty of healthy fluids before donating. Potential donors should also avoid certain medications and refrain from consuming alcohol the night before.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun