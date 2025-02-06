Emergency Blood Drive successfully collected dozens of pints of blood

On Saturday, February 1st, many residents of San Pedro answered the call to assist with an emergency blood drive for islander Maria Kumul. The event was held at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where nearly 50 individuals showed up to donate. After evaluations, 36 pints of blood were successfully collected.

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group organized the blood drive, which took place from 10AM to 2:30PM. Upon arriving at the polyclinic, prospective donors were welcomed and directed to an area for screening. Those who were eligible were then escorted to a room to donate a pint of blood. After donating, they were provided with sweet treats and remained under observation for a few minutes before being allowed to leave.

Organizers expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported the emergency blood drive. They thanked the community for its strong support during this critical time. The Kumul family also appreciated everyone who took time out of their weekend to help their beloved family member, who is facing a serious health situation and urgently needs blood.

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group acknowledged the efforts of the community and its team. For their dedication, Ashty Dennison, Brenda Letendre, Marina Kay, and Phillip Ramsey were given special commendations. Many other volunteers, nurses, and Belize City Blood Bank personnel were also recognized for their contributions. The group plans to continue organizing regular blood drives every three months. However, they are also available to assist in emergency situations. For any inquiries, they can be reached at 615-4300.

To participate in blood drives, donors are encouraged to get a good night’s rest, eat a hearty meal rich in iron, and drink plenty of healthy fluids before donating. Potential donors should also avoid certain medications and refrain from consuming alcohol the night before.