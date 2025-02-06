Firefighters unhappy about cuts to overtime pay

Firefighters across Belize, including those in San Pedro, are voicing their dissatisfaction and concerns regarding several issues within the fire department. These include cuts to overtime wages, inadequate equipment, lack of training, and the removal of ranks.

In an interview on Monday, February 3rd, at the San Pedro Fire Station, The Sun spoke with local firefighters about these challenges. Firefighter David Guerra expressed his concerns, saying, “We would like to express our feelings about the overtime that is being cut. This affects the San Pedro firefighters significantly. Firstly, we have a small staff here in San Pedro and depend on each other. Cutting overtime has reduced morale to almost zero, causing some firefighters to refuse to respond to fire calls when another shift needs assistance. We typically support each other regardless of whether we are on duty, but the low morale caused by the cuts puts a strain on firefighters during any shift. This situation also negatively impacts the San Pedro Fire Station’s reputation, as having only one or two firefighters available to handle a large fire may require community members to assist. While we appreciate help from the community, it’s important to recognize that they are not trained firefighters. If anyone gets hurt at a fire scene, they won’t be able to receive compensation from us. Additionally, the cut in overtime creates financial strain for firefighters living in San Pedro, especially since it is a tourist destination with a high cost of living.”

The San Pedro firefighter also highlighted another issue: “We don’t have enough fire hydrants on the island, resulting in limited water flow to combat fires here in San Pedro. Even though we are surrounded by water, we don’t have immediate access to the lagoon or the sea. Furthermore, two ranks have been removed from our ranking system: Sub Officer and Assistant Divisional Officer, which makes it harder for firefighters to advance.”

John Sandoval, another firefighter in San Pedro, also shared his thoughts. “One of the issues we are facing is the lack of increments. We have received various explanations from management, but we are still uncertain about the real issue. I have not received an increment in three years. Although they were reinstated in 2023 after being removed due to COVID-19, many of my colleagues have gone two years without any increments. I genuinely don’t know what is happening. They want to cut our overtime but still haven’t addressed our increments.”

During a tour of the station, it was observed that some of the firefighting gear is outdated and worn out. There are only nine firefighters stationed in San Pedro. Given the island’s significant growth over the past decade, additional personnel appear to be needed.

Ongoing negotiations and discussions are taking place between management and firefighters nationwide to address various issues and find a solution acceptable to all parties involved. The Ministry of Disaster Risk Management has met with the Belize National Fire Service to discuss recent concerns within the department. Minister of Disaster Risk Management, Honorable Andre Perez, acknowledged the department’s challenges and emphasized that his ministry understands their situation. He conceded that the department requires modern equipment and explained that they are working on acquiring new resources.

In response to the ministry’s decision to limit their overtime hours, fire personnel in Belize City, Benque Viejo, and San Pedro have implemented a go-slow. The personnel have stated that they will no longer respond to bushfires and suspend community service efforts until this decision is reversed.