BEL connecting Caye Caulker to National Grid via Submarine Cable

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) is developing a project to connect Caye Caulker to San Pedro through a 34.5 kV submarine transmission line. This connection will integrate Caye Caulker into the national electricity grid, and the project is expected to be completed by July 2025.

Currently, Caye Caulker is not connected to the national grid. The island’s electricity needs are 3 megawatts, supported by diesel generators with a total capacity of 5 megawatts. The interconnection aims to meet the island’s increasing electricity demand, projected to reach 8 megawatts by 2040 due to population growth and tourism.

Once the submarine cable is operational, it will improve Caye Caulker’s electricity supply, efficiency, and reliability. This system will also accommodate future growth in electricity demand on the island. By connecting to the national grid, Caye Caulker will utilize 50% renewable energy, significantly reducing its dependence on 730,000 gallons of imported diesel and cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 4,000 tons annually.

Additionally, the average cost of power generation on the island will fall from $0.26 USD per kWh to $0.11 USD per kWh, reducing current expenses by more than half.

The project consists of several key components: installing a 14.5 km submarine cable connecting the two islands, constructing a switching station in San Pedro, and developing a substation in Caye Caulker. The substation will receive power from San Pedro and be distributed throughout the island. Even after the project is complete, the existing diesel generators on Caye Caulker will be maintained to provide electricity if necessary. Additionally, the gas turbine in San Pedro will serve as a backup to the national grid, ensuring that Caye Caulker has three sources of electricity: the national transmission grid, the San Pedro gas turbine, and the local generators.

Over 50% of Belize’s electricity comes from local renewable energy sources, including hydro, biomass, and solar power. BEL’s generation expansion plans aim to help the country achieve its environmental target of 75% renewable energy by 2030. The interconnection of Caye Caulker to the national grid will also enable residents to benefit from these renewable sources. The reduction in diesel power generation will significantly lower carbon emissions and minimize noise pollution, offering a more sustainable and environmentally friendly solution for powering Caye Caulker.

The submarine cable has a lifespan of 25 years. Unlike overhead infrastructure, which is vulnerable to wildlife and weather-related damage, the submarine cable is buried beneath the seabed, providing a cost-effective solution to protect it from environmental impacts.

San Pedro is connected to the national grid via a 17-megawatt submarine cable. In the first half of 2024, energy consumption in San Pedro reached a historical peak of 16.5 megawatts.

BEL continues to engage with communities and stakeholders through its social media platforms and the BEL 24/7 App to inform them about the benefits of the upgraded infrastructure.