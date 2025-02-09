SPTC begins issuing tickets for improper garbage disposal

San Pedro Town is ramping up its efforts to tackle improper waste disposal through a comprehensive ticketing system targeted at businesses and, soon, residences. This initiative is part of a larger strategy to improve waste management enforcement and encourage community participation in cleanup efforts.

In an exclusive interview on February 4th with Valentin Rosado, a scientist working with the San Pedro Town Council, he explained, “I work in conservation. Like many people here on the island, we have been conducting cleanups for as long as I can remember. We realized that by working with the consular and the Department of the Environment, we could implement a ticketing system.”

“Every time we organize clean-ups, we have people who genuinely care about the environment and are committed to keeping the island clean. They work tirelessly under the sun, often without gloves, picking up all sorts of garbage. They do this every time, showing their dedication. However, sometimes, when we clean someone’s yard, the resident might see volunteers’ kids picking up trash and still throw their own garbage over the fence. Unfortunately, just a few days later, the same areas we cleaned end up looking messy again. It seems that those who contribute to the littering are the same ones who keep repeating the behavior. In contrast, those who participate in the clean-ups are the ones following the rules and doing their part,” said Rosado.

The Department of the Environment has been making a nationwide effort to implement an updated ticketing system that has existed for some time but hasn’t been actively enforced. San Pedro is currently revamping its existing ticketing system to enhance its effectiveness. Presently, ten authorized individuals have the authority to issue tickets on the island, which requires thorough investigations and evidence gathering before any tickets are issued. Fines for violations range from $500 to $5,000.

The legal framework governing waste management in San Pedro mandates that businesses effectively manage larger quantities of waste. This includes ensuring the proper closure of waste containers and adhering to regulations that prohibit the inclusion of yard waste and large items in municipal collection services. Due to resource limitations, the council’s waste collection capabilities are primarily focused on businesses and public garbage. While the council does collect garbage from residents, this service is limited; residents must ensure their garbage is placed in closed containers and properly bagged.

Illegal dumping continues to be a significant issue. Rosado said anyone with information about such activities can take pictures and contact the council. Despite these initiatives, challenges remain in ensuring compliance with cleanup deadlines. Rosado noted that individuals fail to meet cleanup requirements nine out of ten times, complicating enforcement efforts. Engaging those disregarding regulations continues to be a significant challenge for the authorities. He mentioned, “In the last month, 14 businesses have been reported and are currently under investigation, several of which received fines starting at $1,000. We try to work with businesses and provide them with an adequate grace period before imposing fines.”

As the Town Council and the Department of the Environment continue their combined efforts to implement stricter enforcement measures for waste management issues, the focus will increasingly shift towards ensuring residential compliance with proper waste disposal practices.