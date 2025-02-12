Saga’s Annual Benefit Concert 2025: Another Hit!

San Pedro residents and visitors gathered at the Palapa Bar and Grill on Thursday, February 6th, to celebrate the birthday of award-winning country singer-songwriter Kelly McGuire. The event featured a concert by McGuire to raise funds for the San Pedro Saga Humane Society, complete with raffles, live auctions, and lively music for dancing.

McGuire has been visiting San Pedro for about 20 years and has developed a deep affection for the island. He generously performs at various venues free of charge. This benefit concert is one of the few occasions that requires a cover charge, as the proceeds go directly to supporting the Saga Humane Society.

In a unique style that resonates with expats and locals, Kelly McGuire interacted with the audience and shared the stories behind his country songs. He performed throughout the night and encouraged attendees to donate to Saga and participate in the raffles and live auctions.

The evening featured great music and fantastic food, thanks to the support of local businesses. Those who contributed to the event include Alaia Belize, Black Orchid Restaurant, Caliente Restaurant, Caribbean Villas Hotel, Castaway Belize, Heather Smith Caye to the Heart, Chuck and Robbies Dive Shop, Coconut Carts – Secret Beach Boat Shuttle, FantaSea Gems, Cool Beans Café, Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club, Curio Collection by Hilton, Drink & Drive San Pedro, El Fogon, Elite Adventures Belize, The Hut Restaurant, La Cala Bar and Grill, The Lunchbox, Palapa Bar and Grill, Pampered Paws, ParadICE Cream, Playa De Sala Boutique Hotel, Ramon’s Village Resort, Sandbar Beachfront Hostel and Restaurant, Searious Adventures, Sunset Caribe Belize, Tropic Air Belize, Truck Stop, Up North San Pedro, and Wayo’s Beach Bar.

According to one of their board members, the Saga Humane Society raised over $10,000. They are grateful to everyone who supported and attended the event, especially Kelly McGuire, who generously donated his time and talents while contributing to another successful benefit concert.