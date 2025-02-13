Disaster Risk Management Forum: Empowering Young People for Resilience on the Island

On February 7, 2025, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), in partnership with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Belize and the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), hosted its second Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Youth Forum at San Pedro High School. The forum brought together young people to discuss disaster preparedness, response, and climate resilience, empowering the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to build a safer and more resilient Belize.

In an interview with Jeanna Hoare, the emergency officer for UNICEF, at the beginning of the forum, she stated, “We have been partnering with NEMO for the last few years, and what we are trying to do is amplify youth engagement. I think one of the missing elements for far too long has been the absence of youth at the forefront of disaster risk management and climate change. For UNICEF, as the mandatory rights holder within the country, we want to see a commitment from the Government, various Ministries, and everyone involved. One of the things I really like to hear is that we are all NEMO. The Minister has emphasized this in many of his speeches. It is crucial to ensure that young people are aware of what’s happening and can provide us with the necessary support. Young people have some very innovative ideas. This Youth Forum is the first of its kind here in San Pedro.”

She expressed her excitement about bringing this opportunity to the island’s youth and shared her hopes for the forum’s outcomes: “We will have various symposiums on Disaster Risk Management. It’s part of public awareness, and we hope that after these sessions, young people will have a seat at the table, leading the way while adults follow their lead and support them. UNICEF is truly excited to partner with the government on this initiative, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our young people in the country.”

The introduction was delivered by Ms. Tina Herrera, a student at Galen University studying Environmental Science, who also served as the mistress of ceremonies. The attendees included students from both San Pedro High School and Caye Caulker, as well as several notable figures: Mr. Daniel Melendez, the National Emergency Coordinator for NEMO; Mr. Ken Legins, the Belize Representative for UNICEF; Councilor Johnnia Duarte from the San Pedro Town Council; Councilor Jose Castellanos, also from the San Pedro Town Council; Ms. Jeanna Hoare, Emergency Officer for UNICEF; Kenneth Mortis, San Pedro station officer for the National Fire Station; and Ms. Jeffan Augustine, Youth, and Communications Officer for the U-Report platform of UNICEF.

Area Representative of Belize Rural South, Minister of the Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, Honorable Andre Perez, appeared on video to welcome everyone to the forum. He expressed his delight at the turnout of so many young people and shared his hopes for the future. “This event marks a significant milestone for our country, and I am thrilled to see so many bright young minds present today. You represent the future, and your participation is essential in shaping the resilience of our communities for years to come.”

Following the welcome, staff members from NEMO and UNICEF outlined the forum’s primary focus. Mr. Daniel Melendez presented the three key areas of focus: Shaping Resilient Futures, Engaging Youth on the Frontline of Disaster Risk Reduction, and the idea that Resilience Starts with us.

The young people discussed their futures and how to get involved with various organizations. A new platform called U-Report was introduced for youth to share their ideas and participate actively. This platform is now available nationwide, and anyone can sign up securely through WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram. Many of the young people registered on the spot.

Several presentations were conducted to explain the details of the Disaster Risk Reduction Youth Symposium. One of the presentations focused on the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, a global agreement adopted by the United Nations. This framework outlines a set of concrete actions countries should take to reduce disaster risks. It aims to prevent the emergence of new disaster risks and reduce existing ones by strengthening resilience and preparedness across various sectors between 2015 and 2030.

In a short interview, Nicole Zetina, the Public Relations Officer for NEMO, discussed how this forum came to be. She shared, “This is the second of its kind. The first forum took place last October in Belize City. We realized that engaging youth and adolescents is essential; they are the future leaders. Since the first event was held inland, we decided to bring this one to the Cayes, as these areas are particularly susceptible to disasters. Our goal is to teach new skills and techniques for mitigating such events and to involve young people in their communities.”

By the end of the event, it was evident that the youth present were fully engaged, asking thoughtful questions and offering enthusiastic suggestions. For the final sections of the forum, they were divided into groups to discuss and brainstorm ideas for presentations. The young people and the adults enjoyed this collaborative time, generating creative solutions. Each group was eager to share their ideas for the future.

This Forum, being the first of its kind in San Pedro, has set the stage for involving young people in Disaster Risk Reduction sooner rather than later. The future looks bright with the training the island’s young people have received, and we hope that additional training opportunities in other areas can continue for the youth of San Pedro.