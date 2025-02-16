Letter to the Editor: A glowing recommendation for Dr. Gabourel

Dear Editor,

To anyone being advised to have a colonoscopy or upper endoscopy – I highly recommend Hope Hospital and Dr. Gabourel. I have told all my friends of my experience and want to share with others, who might not be aware of the availability of this service in San Pedro for likely less than the airfare to fly back north, get a rental car and/or hotel rooms while you take care of medical business.

This is not my first colonoscopy and likely won’t be my last. This is the second that I have had one performed by Dr. Gabourel, first time at his hospital in Belize City. The care and professionalism of the staff, anesthesiologists, technicians and equipment was on the same par as what would be found in North America. At completion, Dr. Gabourel will show you the procedure on video and explain if you wish to see. Otherwise, he will just give you the details and recommendations. Hopefully, like me, those having a procedure will be given the all-clear for another 5-10 years, depending on their age.

I cannot say how thankful I am to Hope Hospital for continuing the goal of bringing excellent physicians and staff to San Pedro to take care of locals, immigrants, expats, and tourists. We are so fortunate that this dream has come to fruition, and we all benefit. I encourage everyone to support Hope Hospital if you are in need of lab work, seeing a doctor and especially if you have a medical emergency. Because with more patients and growth Hope Hospital will continue to add services. Imagine a CT scanner here in San Pedro. Knowing where the island was even 10 years before RRR, an ambulance service, and now Hope Hospital, it hardly seems possible that this is the same island.

Name withheld by request