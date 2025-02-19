SPHS crowns new Reina and Rey de la Banda

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) held the second edition of its annual Reina de la Banda Pageant on Saturday, February 18th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. This year, a king was crowned alongside the queen for the first time. The event, a fundraiser for the school’s marching band, featured six contestants competing for the esteemed titles. After a thrilling night, Brier Wade was crowned Reina de la Banda, while Ernesto Bernardez became the first Rey de la Banda.

The pageant began shortly after 7 PM, with Master of Ceremonies Phillip Ramsey welcoming everyone to the event. The SPHS marching band opened the show with a performance for an eager audience. Following the opening act, the six contestants—Ernesto Bernardez, Brier Wade, Miley Chi, Tanisha Choco, Isaac Garcia, and Arlen Choc—joined the reigning Reina de la Banda for 2023-2024, Zsapphirrah Coleman, on stage for a dance.

Coleman welcomed everyone to the pageant and then passed the microphone to each contestant to introduce themselves. Following the introductions, there were additional performances by the San Pedro Dance Academy. MC Ramsey then announced the first segment of the pageant, the talent show.

Garcia was the first to take the stage, playing an acoustic tune on his guitar. Wade serenaded the audience with a beautiful song, while Bernardez lit up the stage with an exciting dance performance accompanied by a group of dancers. Choc performed alongside the marching band, and Choco showcased a musical act. Finally, Chi joined a fellow dancer to perform a captivating dance number.

After the intermission, each participant showcased different professions in the professional attire segment. Garcia posed as a musician, Wade as a pastry chef, and Bernardez dressed as a child psychologist. Choco stepped onto the stage as an architect while Choc represented a marine biologist, expressing his love for the sea. Chi graced the stage as a medical doctor.

After another round of dance performances, the participants returned in band attire. Everyone wore elaborate and creative outfits that drew loud cheers from the audience in the auditorium. At the end of this segment, Ramsey engaged each contestant in a casual conversation. They shared their excitement about being part of the SPHS Marching Band and discussed their reasons for joining the pageant.

Outgoing queen Coleman graced the stage one last time, wearing the crown. The judges, who included Senator Honourable Eria Jang, Gian Rivero, Mia Figueroa, Andrea Meckel, and Shamir Guerrero, then submitted their final scores. Tabulators Kimberly Boulant and Tina Winkler collected and tallied the scores before handing them to the organizers.

Ramsey then presented the individual awards before announcing the new queen and king. Bernardez received awards for Eloquent, Best Professional Attire, Band Attire, and Talent. Garcia was honored with the Most Congenial Prize. Wade won the Best Female Professional Attire award, while Choco was recognized for Best Female Band Attire.

The grand prize for the inaugural Rey de la Banda pageant was announced, and Ernesto Bernardez won. Following this, Brier Wade was crowned the new Reina de la Banda. Coleman crowned and sashed both winners before leading them to the front of the stage, where they were celebrated with cheers and fanfare.

The organizers deemed the pageant a resounding success and extended a BIG thank you to all the sponsors who made the event possible. A special thanks was also given to all participants and attendees of the pageant. The third edition of the pageant is expected to take place in 2026, with dates to be announced as the fundraising period approaches.

Funds from the event will support the SPHS Marching Band’s participation in this year’s national band festival, where they will defend their title. Last year, the island marching band won the grand prize at the band festival held in Benque Viejo del Carmen Town in the Cayo District. This festival features the best drum and marching bands across Belize and even international bands.