Castillo’s Hardware celebrates 25 years of service to the San Pedro community

San Pedro’s well-known business, Castillo’s Do It Best Hardware Ltd, celebrated its 25th anniversary on Wednesday, February 19th. To commemorate this milestone, the management hosted an appreciation event, which included a raffle where 25 lucky customers could win $1,000 each, alongside other tokens of appreciation.

The event began with an invocation by Father Eduardo Montemayor. Alfonso Castillo, the proprietor, welcomed customers and specially invited guests to their location on Pescador Drive. “This is like a dream come true,” he stated. Castillo shared that he worked at a bank before opening the hardware store. However, he sought a better future for his family and decided to risk starting his own business. “I consulted with my family, my daughters, and they encouraged me by saying, ‘Go for it, Dad!’” Castillo recalled. “It was not easy, but I believed in hard work, perseverance, and faith.” In the year 2000, he took on the challenge, and now, 25 years later, the business continues to thrive. He expressed gratitude to his wife, daughters, staff, and all the loyal customers who have supported the company throughout the years.

Following Castillo’s remarks, Master of Ceremonies Eiden Salazar Jr. and Miss San Pedro 2024-2025, Alexa Acosta, announced the beginning of a raffle where customers could win $1,000 each. The tombola was spun, and Miss San Pedro Acosta drew the first ticket, announcing the name of the initial winner. In total, 25 tickets were drawn. Some winners were present to collect their prizes, while others were contacted to arrange a time to pick up their winnings.

The winners were announced in the following order: Jose Koh, Juan Azueta, Caye Management, Mike Crowe, Raul Cowo, J. Wilken, Barefanger, Tanya, George Bradley, Cruzita Salazar, Philip Edgar, Rodrigo Rodriguez, The Phoenix Resort, Kristy Marin, Eman, Lioney Lisbey, Susana Eiley, J. Rose, Robert Bradley, The Sand Bar Limited, Jose Ceritos, Dora Gonzalez, Roberto Aban, Rico O’Shawn, and Jose Perez.

After the raffle, Alfonso’s wife, Elida Castillo, congratulated all the winners and expressed gratitude for everyone’s continued support. “We remain committed to providing the best quality in products and services for construction, electrical, plumbing, and other services,” she stated. She also praised the staff at Castillo’s Hardware for their hard work and dedication.

Before concluding her remarks, Elida acknowledged Miriam Nicholson for her longstanding presence and support since the very beginning. Nicholson was honored with an award for her 25 years of service at Castillo’s Hardware. In her speech, she expressed her gratitude to the Castillo family for the opportunity and shared her pride in contributing to the growth of the business. “I want to thank the Castillo family for believing in me, even when I had doubts. This trust has allowed me to grow professionally and make meaningful contributions to Castillo’s Hardware,” Nicholson stated.

After the announcements, everyone was invited to enjoy refreshments as the celebration continued.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates Castillo’s Hardware on this significant milestone, recognizes its contributions to the island community, and wishes the team all the best in its future endeavors.