Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Improvements at John Greif II Municipal Airport

On Wednesday, February 19th, a ceremony was held in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, to officially unveil the upgrades to the John Greif II Municipal Airport. The Belize Airports Authority (BAA) has made significant improvements to one of Belize’s busiest airports, including thermoplastic markings, new taxiway lights, a new holding bay area, modern LED runway lights, and complete resurfacing of the runway. These enhancements are expected to make take-offs and landings safer and facilitate smoother and more efficient aircraft movement.

The event took place shortly after 10 AM on the second floor of the Maya Island Air terminal, where various stakeholders participated in this special occasion. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, San Pedro Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, Chairman of Maya Island Air Eugene Zabaneh, and several other special guests.

Mayor Nuñez delivered the welcome address, stating that completing the work at the island airport is a testament to collaborative effort. “Today, we celebrate the beginning of a new chapter for San Pedro and Belize as a whole,” he said. “We look forward to the positive ripple effect that this upgrade will have for years to come.” Mayor Nuñez expressed his gratitude to the BAA for making such an investment that will benefit the residents of San Pedro and the visitors traveling to the island.

Area Representative Perez was next to the podium to emphasize that San Pedro maintains its prestigious status as the prime tourism destination in the country. He noted that this honor comes with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of all visitors to the island. “The improvements made by BAA are a testament to our commitment to ensuring the safety of all travelers flying to San Pedro,” he stated. “Significant progress has been achieved in San Pedro, thanks to the political will and genuine care of the People’s United Party government,” Perez explained that the upgrades at San Pedro’s aerodrome, along with others across the country, are part of the government’s Plan Belize Agenda, aimed at growing the aviation industry and ensuring safe take-offs and landings.

Following formalities, Maya Island Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Cris Sosa, spoke on how San Pedro remains one of the most popular destinations in Belize. According to statistics from the Belize Tourism Board and the Belize Airport Authority (BAA), in 2024, San Pedro received nearly 20,000 flights and welcomed 200,000 ticketed air travelers. “Not only is La Isla Bonita a major center for investment, but it is also a key hub for civil aviation. National airline carriers have significantly contributed to this investment by developing terminals, maintenance facilities, and creating hundreds of jobs at all levels within the community and across Belize,” he stated.

Sosa emphasized that, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, local airlines collaborated closely with the government to restore the tourism industry and ensure it thrived as a vital part of Belize’s economy. He further noted that due to the ongoing increase in tourism, the BAA has prioritized maintaining and improving tarmacs and aerodromes throughout the nation.

Former BAA General Manager Thea Garcia-Ramirez delivered special remarks regarding the upgrades at John Greif II Airport, which were completed for BZ$5 million. She also mentioned that improvements had been made at airports in Caye Caulker, Belize City, and Placencia in southern Belize. “With additional work still to be completed, the BAA has invested approximately $12 million in these three major aerodromes,” she stated.

Prime Minister Briceño described the project as a significant milestone for Ambergris Caye. He explained that it was a carefully planned investment since they took office in 2021. “It’s quite an impressive project,” Briceño stated. “For example, the addition of the hold bay area is necessary due to the increasing demand for flights to the island.” The Prime Minister addressed the attendees, emphasizing the need to look ahead as the destination continues to grow. “We must be able to keep up with that demand,” Briceño noted, highlighting that as more people, especially those from abroad, move to the Cayes, San Pedro must be prepared for the influx of new residents.

Before the ceremony concluded, Natalie Arceo from the BAA gave the closing remarks. Following this, the Prime Minister was joined by his colleagues and government officials in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the airport’s upgrades officially.