BEL reassures San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker have reliable energy supply

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) has significantly improved power reliability in San Pedro Town, particularly with the commissioning of a Mobile Gas Turbine in September 2024. This turbine, which has a maximum capacity of 21 megawatts, is designed to meet the rising energy demands of the island community, which has been experiencing unprecedented power needs due to increased tourism and population growth.

The successful commissioning of the Mobile Gas Turbine on September 5, 2024, is crucial in addressing San Pedro’s energy requirements. Although the turbine encountered initial operational challenges due to a transformer failure shortly after its commissioning, BEL is actively working to resolve these issues to ensure a reliable power supply.

Additionally, BEL has initiated a new project to connect Caye Caulker to the National Grid. The island’s electricity demand is 3 megawatts, which is currently met by diesel generators with a total capacity of 5 megawatts. The existing diesel generators on Caye Caulker will be maintained to supply electricity when necessary and to serve as a backup during peak energy consumption in San Pedro. The Submarine Interconnection Project will enable electricity generation from Caye Caulker to support San Pedro during peak demand hours and vice versa. This interconnectivity is expected to significantly enhance the reliability of the power supply for both island communities during times of high demand.
Another project, in collaboration with the government and the World Bank, BEL, plans to install an additional 10-megawatt Battery Energy Storage System in San Pedro within the next two years. This system will enhance energy reliability by storing excess electricity during periods of low demand and releasing it during peak times, ensuring a consistent power supply. An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment conducted in 2018 indicated that the projects would have minimal localized impacts on the marine environment, aligning with sustainability goals. To address ongoing capacity challenges, BEL is also planning to install a second submarine cable from the mainland, which will have approximately three times the capacity of the existing cable. This upgrade is essential for meeting San Pedro’s growing energy needs in the long term.
These initiatives reflect BEL’s commitment to improving energy infrastructure in San Pedro and tackling the challenges posed by increasing electricity demand, particularly during peak tourist seasons. As these projects progress, they are expected to provide a more reliable and sustainable power supply for both residents and businesses.

