Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and San Pedro Lions Club further assist Fire Victims

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and the San Pedro Lions Club provided additional monetary assistance to the fire victims on December 29th. On Wednesday, February 19th, the clubs met briefly with the recipients at the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive. Those in attendance received financial contributions to support their recovery following losses.
According to organizers from both clubs, their mission is to serve the community, and they are committed to finding ways to assist those in greatest need. Rafael Torres, President of the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, encouraged the recipients to stay positive and assured them that the club would do its best to help. Lions Club President Nesher Acosta also shared uplifting words with the fire victims, emphasizing the community’s responsibility to support one another and assist with causes affecting island residents.

Each family representative received BZ$600 to help them during this challenging time. The funds were collected through a GoFundMe page set up by both clubs. Everyone who received assistance on behalf of their families expressed their gratitude to the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and the San Pedro Lions Club for their unwavering support and genuine concern for their recovery from the tragic incident in December.
Fermin Witzil, one of the individuals affected by the tragic fire, expressed immense gratitude to everyone who has offered assistance. “I can’t thank them enough for their support,” he told The Sun. “Thanks to that community support, I now have clothes and even have been offered a place to live and opportunities to make a living. I thank both clubs for reaching out to us and helping in any way they can.”
Witzil lost everything in the fire, including the equipment he used to operate his pastry business. With the help of friends and other supporters, he has managed to acquire some of the necessary equipment to start his company again. He hopes to re-establish his pastry business in the coming weeks.
The devastating fire occurred on December 29, 2024, destroying two apartment buildings, a garage, a vehicle, and a motorcycle south of San Pedro Town. The fire broke out in the early morning hours while residents were asleep; fortunately, no one was injured. However, three dogs perished in the blaze as first responders were unable to save them. Authorities have classified the fire as arson, and during the initial investigation, a woman was detained but later released. Since then, no one has been held accountable for the incident.

