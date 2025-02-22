SPTC supports the development of a family-friendly downtown area

The relocation of the San Pedro Belize Express water taxi from the municipal dock in Central Park to a new facility south of town in early January marks a significant transformation for downtown San Pedro, particularly in the Central Park area. This move has already reduced congestion in the town center, making it more accessible and family-friendly, aligning with San Pedro’s designation as a child-friendly municipality.

Central Park has undergone several upgrades to enhance its appeal as a community space. Improvements include the installation of a new playground and enhancements to the food vendor facilities, both essential for creating a welcoming environment for families. Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez has emphasized the importance of these upgrades, stating that they will help maintain San Pedro’s status as a certified child-friendly municipality by UNICEF guidelines.

The future of the municipal dock remains uncertain, but it is expected to be repurposed for other community needs. Current evaluations are being conducted to determine the best options for this space.

In an online statement, the San Pedro Town Council highlighted that their priority is improving the public beach for families to enjoy. Creating a family-friendly atmosphere is crucial for maintaining the community’s identity. The council is also focusing on enhancing safety and accessibility in Central Park, which includes better lighting and security measures to make it a safe gathering place for children and families.

Central Park is considered the main public recreational area on the island and hosts various community events, such as art shows, rallies, and street festivals. With the relocation of the water taxi operations, the area has the potential to become more pedestrian-friendly, encouraging social interaction among families. Possible improvements include adding green spaces, seating areas, and community art projects that reflect the island’s culture.