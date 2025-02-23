Letter to the Editor: Moving Houses on the island

Editor:

It seems there should be some basic “rules” about moving houses on the island. (This is in reference to https://www.facebook.com/SanPedroScoop/posts/pfbid02YFJpNxqcMQnouwSaYAb6atW4MHLPeiMxJomkjkCnX1h2LxZBhEfZ9Kurut9UKcuVl as well as the similar incidents in recent months past.)

1) Proper permitting. The Town Council should have the authority to permit–or to deny permission–to move overly large loads (or “laods”).

2) The permitting process should require proper measurement and calculation of turn radiuses, power line heights, weight limits, etc., etc., along the entire proposed path. If a load (or “laod”) can’t get to its destination without modification of the route, then the persons or company proposing to transport whatever-it-is needs to pay the cost of modifying the route and/or guaranteeing that all objects impeding progress will be moved out of the way and restored to their position and condition as they were prior to the move.

3) If it is discovered that a property owner has impinged on the public right-of-way, that property owner should be fined for the infraction and required to cover the cost of removing their illegally-infringing item(s).

4) Persons who ignore any of these common-sense rules ought to be fined for the enormous cost they have attempted to foist off on other members of the community; and people who are inconvenienced–let along seriously injured–by these scofflaws’ behavior should be recompensed for the damages they have suffered. Put another way: all the people who were inconvenienced (to put it mildly!) by these house-movers should be paid for their trouble by the house-movers!

Maybe a fifth suggestion:

5) (????) This kind of (necessarily slow) moving should be required to be done late at night, when there is (almost) no traffic to be impeded by the (necessarily) slow movement of an object that completely blocks traffic . . . in BOTH DIRECTIONS!

And/or, perhaps, permitting fees can be charged–again, due to the inconvenience or real DANGER of blocking traffic like this kind of movement does–on a proportional scale based on average traffic counts at different times of day or night. High-traffic times–when the inconvenience and potential danger is highest—ought to be charged far higher than times of low to no traffic. . . .

Permitting fees might also be proportional to the DISTANCE that whatever-it-is (one of these over-large, over-heavy, or otherwise over-_____ loads) must travel on the public thoroughfares. Thus, there might be a MOTIVATION to look for alternative methods of transportation (by barge, for example) to places: methods of transportation that may be slightly less “convenient” for the movers but way, way, way more “convenient” for everyone else who is impacted by their movement. . . .

And a final note: I speak of “inconvenience and potential danger.”

I imagine most people recognize the inconvenience factor. But the danger part comes in when we consider the need for emergency vehicles–fire, medical (ambulance service), and, even, law enforcement–to get through. And when a house is completely blocking the road, people who may need emergency services (which may be even life-and-death situations) may be precluded from receiving the services they need. . . .

Such things ought not to be.

Indeed, perhaps the builders have to ship these prefabricated homes in two HALVES rather than thinking they can sweep down our roads taking up both lanes and making it impossible for anyone to pass. . .

/s/ John Holzmann, Secret Beach Home Owner