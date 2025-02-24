NCFC hosts workshop on legal restrictions and sanctions of reporting on minors

On February 21, 2025, the National Commission for Families and Children (NCFC) in Belize held a journalism workshop at the Caribbean Motors Board Room. This event aimed to educate media professionals about the legal boundaries and penalties associated with reporting on minors and other vulnerable groups. The workshop emphasized the significance of protecting the rights and privacy of children in media coverage in alignment with international and national commitments to ensure their well-being.

The workshop began with a welcome address from Ms. Shakira Sutherland, the Executive Director of the NCFC. She expressed her gratitude to all attendees for their participation. Ms. Sutherland stated, “This workshop is designed to foster meaningful discussions, equip you with essential knowledge, and enhance collaboration between media and child protection agencies. Together, we can create a media landscape that not only informs but also safeguards and upholds the rights of everyone, especially children.”

One of the presentations was given by Justice Antoinette Moore, who reported on crime. She highlighted that this was the second media workshop sponsored by the NCFC. The presentation focused on the legal aspects of reporting crime, noting that in many jurisdictions, there are strict legal restrictions on sharing information that could identify minors involved in legal proceedings. These restrictions are meant to protect the privacy and anonymity of children who are either defendants, victims, or witnesses in criminal cases. Reporting Restriction Orders (RROs) are commonly used to enforce these protections, ensuring that media outlets refrain from publishing details that might lead to the identification of minors. At the end of the presentation, everyone was asked to scan a QR code and complete a short quiz. This was designed to ensure that all attendees understood the legal aspects discussed.

The workshop emphasized the critical role of media houses in adhering to legal boundaries. While freedom of the press is vital, it must be balanced with the need to protect vulnerable groups, particularly children. Media professionals are encouraged to grasp the nuances of reporting on minors and to respect the privacy rights of children involved in legal proceedings.

The NCFC, as a statutory body, plays a crucial role in promoting and monitoring compliance with these legal restrictions. By organizing workshops like the one held on February 21st, the NCFC aims to raise awareness among media professionals about the legal penalties that can arise from violating these restrictions. Such breaches are considered criminal offenses and can result in severe consequences.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chester Williams, delivered closing remarks that addressed the issue from a police perspective. He stated, “We continue to take various measures to tackle the challenges involving children who come into conflict with the law. One significant step we have taken is rebranding our domestic violence unit to a gender-based violence unit. This change is intended to create a safer space for children who are victims of crimes, allowing them to seek assistance from the police more comfortably.” He emphasized that the reporting of news and the protection of children go hand in hand.

Overall, the workshop served as a vital platform for discussing and reinforcing the legal restrictions and sanctions surrounding reporting on minors. By deepening media professionals’ understanding of these issues, the NCFC continues to uphold its mission of protecting the rights of children and families in Belize. This initiative aligns with national laws and demonstrates a broader commitment to safeguarding the well-being of children within the media landscape.