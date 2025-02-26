San Pedro Veterinary Hospital announces closure date

The impending closure of the San Pedro Veterinarian Hospital (SPVH) on March 7, 2025, poses a challenge for pet owners on Ambergris Caye. Renowned for its appreciation of animals, the San Pedro community now faces limited options for veterinary care, raising concerns about the welfare of pets in the area.

Since December 2009, SPVH, previously the San Pedro Animal Hospital, has been the only private veterinary clinic in San Pedro, providing affordable modern veterinary care to residents and visitors. The hospital has played a crucial role in delivering essential healthcare to animals and has collaborated with local rescue groups and animal charities. The San Pedro Animal Foundation, associated with the hospital, assists pet owners with limited financial means by offering support for spaying/neutering and other medical expenses.

In an exclusive interview on February 20th with Dr. Velie Alexi Williams, the head veterinarian at the San Pedro Animal Hospital, we learned about some factors leading to the hospital’s closure.

“We have been working under Dr. Mark Lucas since 2020-2021. Unfortunately, he passed away last year. After that, his wife took over the clinic, but as she is not a veterinarian, I don’t think she fully understands the clinic’s management. It boils down to mismanagement. We have been running low on medications and preventative medicine. I tried to help by going to Mexico several times to bring back some medications, but I can’t keep doing that every time, and it’s costly for me.”

She further expressed her frustrations: “With the limited amount of drugs we had, we tried to make the most of it and help as many animals and pets as we could. Beyond that, the issue largely stems from mismanagement by someone who doesn’t know the industry but has to manage it. We tried to assist as much as possible by sending her lists and inventories of what we needed, but she would only order whatever she thought was important instead of following our guidance.”

Dr. Williams submitted her resignation letter and noted that the 21st would be her last working day. She highlighted her plans to open her own clinic before the end of the year. “I am from San Pedro, so I am not leaving the island. I will be working part-time with SAGA and available for house calls. I plan on opening my clinic before the year ends.” Dr. Williams can be contacted at #501-605-4700 or via email at [email protected].

The SAGA Humane Society, established in 1999, is a non-profit organization offering valuable services but with limited resources. SAGA primarily focuses on stray animals and low-income pet owner care. Additionally, a full-time veterinarian is not on staff, and services may not be available in emergencies.

With the island’s growing pet population, the increasing demand for veterinary services, and the SPVH’s closure, pet owners will struggle to access comprehensive veterinary services. Without a dedicated veterinary clinic, pet owners may have to travel to mainland Belize for urgent medical needs, which can be costly and time-consuming. This situation can be inconvenient and risks to pets’ health that may require immediate attention.