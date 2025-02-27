Taxi Operators now have designated parking in front of the SPBE

The taxi federation has been granted preferential parking on the street front of the new facility of San Pedro Belize Express. The long-standing dispute escalated following the relocation of the water taxi terminal, with taxi operators accusing golf cart rental companies of poaching their customers by soliciting at ports of entry. This practice is deemed illegal, as the licenses of the golf cart companies require them to operate solely from their designated office locations.

The tensions led to protests by taxi operators demanding action from local authorities. While golf cart rental companies argue that they offer more affordable services, taxi operators express concerns about losing business and raising safety issues due to the overloading of golf carts. In response, the San Pedro Town Council has banned golf carts from soliciting customers at ports of entry to alleviate the escalating tensions.

In an interview on February 26th, taxi federation president Ademir Vega discussed recent developments and their goals. “We had a meeting with Mayor Wally Nuñez, and as you know, we’ve been actively fighting and protesting to remove all golf cart rentals from the ports of entry. One of the golf cart companies has an office at San Pedro Belize Express, and I don’t believe he has a valid trade license to operate there. In light of this, the mayor agreed to allow us to park on the roadside in front of the new water taxi terminal. We have arranged for ten taxis to park there—two in the middle and four on each side.” Vega further clarified that the parking space will be available for members of the federation, which includes nine associations. Any member taxi can stop, park, and pick up passengers in this area. “We are still working towards securing a parking space inside the property of San Pedro Belize Express,” said Vega.

He also spoke on the number of taxis in operation, stating, “Currently, there are over 200 taxis on the island, with approximately 150 to 180 active taxis on the streets of San Pedro at any given time. We are also advocating that no additional taxis be permitted unless they are among the ones we already have.”

Vega further emphasized their position, stating, “We will be organizing a demonstration, and if the situation escalates and the demonstration does not yield results, we are prepared to go on strike and take further action.”

Taxi operators are currently content with the existing parking compromise; however, residents are expressing concerns about the inadequate parking available for golf carts on that street. The SPTC is working to find a balance between taxi operators, golf cart rental services, and private vehicle owners. While taxi operators feel they require protection, many tourists prefer the experience of exploring the island in a golf cart. Additionally, residents are advocating for the consideration of more parking options.