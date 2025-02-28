Injunction against Artisan Marker Project at El Embarcadero dismissed

The construction of a new artisan market at the El Embarcadero site on Nurse Shark Street in downtown San Pedro has been allowed to continue after it was temporarily halted. An injunction was filed against the project in November 2024. On February 3rd, a judge in the High Court in Belize City dismissed the case, granting legal approval for the project led by the Ministry of Tourism and the Area Representative.

The goal of the project is to relocate artisans currently stationed along Angel Coral Street. However, many artisans are not convinced that the Embarcadero area is suitable for their businesses. They believe the location is less trafficked by tourists and that the facilities will not be spacious enough to display and store their products. Additionally, some fishermen use the Embarcadero area to dock boats and build and store fishing traps. They have expressed concerns that the construction of the market will hinder their daily operations and restrict access to the waters, ultimately diminishing the charm of this unique San Pedro area facing the lagoon.

The two groups initially united and held a protest at the end of September 2024. Subsequently, they filed an injunction in court in November. However, their allegations did not persuade the High Court judge, leading to the dismissal of the injunction. The judge explained that one of the reasons for rejecting the application was that it was invalid due to the absence of a valid affidavit. This outcome disappointed both the fishermen and the artisans. As the new structures are being completed at the new location, some artisans expressed uncertainty about their readiness to relocate.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez emphasized that the Embarcadero area is a beautiful location that attracts tourists who come to dine and enjoy scenic sunsets. He expressed concern that the area’s potential is not being fully utilized.

Regarding the recent injunction, Perez stated, “I don’t consider it mischief because everyone has the right to seek legal redress if they feel their rights are being violated.” He noted that the injunction has been lifted, and work is continuing. Additionally, he mentioned, “We are engaging with our artisans, giving them the first opportunity.” Once the project is completed, artisans will be given priority in moving into the new facilities. They will sign contracts and be informed of the municipality’s specific rules and regulations.

Furthermore, Perez shared that the next plan for the area involves transforming the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, commonly known as Saca Chispas, into a multipurpose complex for events as part of a larger improvement plan for San Pedro.