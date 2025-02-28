Residents urge authorities to do more for street infrastructure on the island

In collaboration with the central government, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has launched an ambitious project to pave the main streets in all subdivisions. However, many residents living along the side streets are urging authorities to also upgrade their areas. Reports highlight issues in neighborhoods like San Mateo and the DFC subdivision, where the primary complaint is the lack of drainage. This situation makes some streets impassable after rainfall, forcing residents to take alternative routes, including crossing private property, to access their homes.

In DFC, for instance, the main street transforms into a lagoon whenever it rains, leaving residents with no choice but to walk or drive through a nearby private property that has been filled. One affected resident praised the authorities for paving the main roads but urged them to address the conditions of the side streets, where many islanders reside. A couple who has lived in the area for decades mentioned that they have consistently paid their property taxes on time and expect the relevant authorities to assist and invest further in street infrastructure. “It has never been this bad until now, one of the neighbors shared. “It’s always bad after a brief rain; this is unforgivable; the government has to do something about this.” Residents in the San Mateo area have expressed their dissatisfaction regarding ongoing flooding issues on side streets, even though the main street has recently been paved. Many community members have voiced their desire for improvement in their neighborhoods.

The Area Representative, Honorable Andre Perez, has assured residents that upgrades are on the way for these affected areas. He mentioned that significant quantities of materials have been secured for street rehabilitation projects in San Pedro Town. SPTC, in collaboration with Perez’s office, continues to urge residents to be patient as they address all affected areas one at a time.

Additionally, the SPTC announced that more infrastructure projects are planned for the island community, particularly in San Mateo. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez’s administration has reported that baseline studies have been completed, and San Mateo will benefit from drainage, lighting, security, and public space enhancements.