SPTC to regulate the Moving Houses and Oversize Cargo

Due to recent events, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has implemented regulations to manage the movement of houses and oversized cargo on the island. These measures are essential for maintaining orderly development, ensuring community safety, and reducing the impact of construction activities on traffic and infrastructure.

Residents of San Pedro have long expressed concerns about the worsening traffic situation, which has primarily been attributed to increased construction activities. Recent incidents involving trucks transporting wide loads of houses have disrupted traffic flow, caused power outages by damaging nearby power lines, and even damaged public and private property. The SPTC’s decision to implement new regulations is necessary to address these issues and strike a better balance between development and daily life.

Applicants must submit detailed information to the SPTC’s Building Unit to move houses or oversized cargo on public roads. This includes:

• Measurements of the House: Precise dimensions to assess potential impacts on traffic and infrastructure.

• Transport Vehicle Details: Specifications of the vehicle to ensure compatibility with the proposed route.

• Proposed Route: A clear plan for the movement to minimize disruptions.

Inspectors will visit the location to review the proposed route, verify the details, and recommend any necessary revisions. If approved, owners must obtain an escort plan from the Traffic Department to prioritize resident safety and minimize traffic disruptions.

To prevent damage to electrical infrastructure, owners must secure clearance from Belize Electricity Limited and ensure that qualified personnel assist during the movement. Before the relocation can occur, any additional requirements the Building Unit sets must be met. Owners are responsible for covering the costs of repairing any damage to public infrastructure or private property that may occur during the move.

Failure to secure all required approvals will result in fines. The SPTC emphasizes the importance of adhering to these regulations to maintain the integrity of San Pedro’s urban environment while accommodating sustainable growth. Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with these regulations and engage with the council for guidance throughout the permitting process.

The recent demand for prefabricated homes has emerged as landowners seek more cost-effective construction alternatives. These homes are primarily purchased from the mainland, with suppliers delivering them throughout Belize, including the islands. Authorities are also urging real estate agents, property managers, and construction managers to properly inform landowners, especially foreigners, about the relocation process and the requirements involved in this practice.