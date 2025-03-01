Government considers an international airport for northern Ambergris Caye

The concept of establishing an international airport in north San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, is not new. Although no concrete steps have been taken to begin construction or develop the necessary infrastructure for the ambitious project, both the current Area Representative, the Honorable Andre Perez, and the Prime Minister, the Honorable Dr. John Briceño, have recently discussed the potential for an international airport on the country’s largest island community. They emphasized that this facility would primarily serve charter and private flights.

On February 12th, Area Representative Perez, who previously served as the Minister of Civil Aviation, stated that a larger airport is essential to accommodate this growth as Ambergris Caye continues to develop. He noted, “The current John Greif II Municipal Airport in downtown San Pedro cannot be further expanded, and as Belize becomes a more popular destination, it may struggle to handle the anticipated increase in flights.”

Perez indicated that the proposed airport would focus on regional, private, and charter flights, targeting a niche market for travelers using their own private jets. He expressed optimism about the potential demand for such a facility, stating, “There is a potential market there, so we are looking forward to that project.”

Prime Minister Briceño addressed the topic during the inauguration of the recently completed upgrades to the island’s airport on March 19th. He emphasized the importance of cooperation between the local airlines, Tropic Air and Maya Island Air, and the various partners involved in the project. Briceño suggested that the airlines may need to acquire larger aircraft to accommodate future growth. He also mentioned that constructing a new airport on the island would align with the island’s needs and improve accessibility for travelers using charter or private flights. Meanwhile, the Philip Goldson International Airport, located north of Belize City, will continue to serve the usual international carriers.

The proposal for an international airport in northern Ambergris Caye was first introduced in March 2019 when a group of investors, accompanied by the then Area Representative and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Manuel Heredia Jr., visited the Basil Jones area for a routine inspection. However, the airport project did not move forward after that visit. Subsequently, a change in government and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all development plans in the country. At that time, the project’s estimated cost was around US$100 million.

Discussions about the construction of the new airport and the necessary infrastructure to support it—such as road networks, telecommunications, and fuel distribution systems—are expected to occur after the upcoming general election on March 12th.

In the meantime, many island residents express that they do not believe an international airport is necessary. Instead, they hope to see improvements in other types of infrastructure, such as vocational schools for youth, better road networks, and enhanced community services. Conversely, some islanders argue that a well-organized international airport on Ambergris Caye would attract high-end tourism, benefiting the local tourism industry.