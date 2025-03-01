Kids Fishing Tournament coming up

On Sunday, May 11th, San Pedro Town will host an exciting kids fishing tournament at Boca Del Rio Park. This event promises to be a fun-filled day for children and their families, fostering a love for fishing and community engagement.

The day will begin at 7AM with registration and a briefing, where participants will review the rules and prepare for the tournament. Fishing will commence at 8AM, and participants will have the opportunity to catch a variety of fish species from the island’s shore, including the seawall, beach, and certain docks.

Children will be divided into three age groups: 5-7, 8-10, and 11-13 years old. Each child must bring their own fishing gear and bait to participate. To ensure sustainable fishing practices, size limits will be enforced: 4 inches for shadow mojarra, 6 inches for snapper and yellowtail, and 12 inches for barracuda. Participants are required to bring a ruler to measure their catches.

In an interview on February 26th, tournament organizer Elito Arceo from The Seduced by Belize shared his thoughts and vision for the event. “I was born and raised here in San Pedro. I have two kids, and my company is called Seduced. Most children growing up on the island are familiar with fishing, so I thought, why not involve the kids in a tournament? It’s the first of its kind on the island. The tournament will take place at Boca del Rio Park on May 11th, which is just a little over two months away. When participants apply, the rules will be included in the application, but we will also review them again before the tournament. We are hopeful for a beautiful day. Since I announced the tournament, I have been receiving numerous calls and texts from parents and kids who know me, expressing their desire to sign up. This interest alone suggests that we could easily have a couple hundred kids participating.”

He was excited to share that signing up is free and provided some insight into the potential prizes. “Since we are still in the planning stages, some of the prizes will depend on contributions and donations. We are aiming for prizes that children will find useful rather than cash prizes. Examples include bicycles, skateboards, and other child-friendly items.”

The tournament will take place from 8AM to 2PM, starting and concluding at Boca del Rio Park. Anyone interested in donating or contributing in any way can contact Mr. Elito Arceo at +501-610-1690 or reach him through the Seaduced office. This event will be a day for families to enjoy festivities and support their children.