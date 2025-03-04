Island Donors Squad starts the month of March with a blood drive

On Saturday, March 1st, a blood drive organized by the Island Donors Squad (IDS) in collaboration with the Ambergris Hope Hospital and volunteers from the Washington University of Health and Science (WUHS) collected approximately 11 pints of blood. Additionally, the volunteers checked health vitals and conducted a fundraising campaign.

The organizers reported that 17 registered donors were present. Once the Belize National Blood Transfusion Services processes the blood, the total amount may exceed the initial 11 pints. The IDS explained that 11 pints of blood can help up to 33 patients, depending on their specific needs.

During the drive, the WUHS students took care of the donors. They assisted with health screenings, collected vital signs, and ensured each donor received a personalized information card. As always, the first 15 donors received a small token of appreciation, which included goodies from the Belize Chocolate Company, Caye Coffee Roasting Company, and the Palapa Bar and Grill.

It is important to note that having a snack and juice after donating blood helps replenish nutrients and quickly restores blood sugar levels. Additionally, the group was instrumental in raising funds through a dollar drive and secured donor raffle prizes from businesses such as CG Esthetics and the Sandbar Restaurant.

Beth Reading was announced as the winner of the Sandbar Restaurant prize, while Areldy Riuro won the CG Esthetics prize. Other winners included Deborah Stacey and Jeremy Stolee, who each received spots in two IDS-sponsored poker runs benefiting the annual Rickilee Rescue Response Emergency Services fundraiser.

Both IDS and Ambergris Hope Hospital believe that hosting quarterly blood drives in San Pedro is essential for strengthening the island’s blood supply. They also agree that IDS’s mission to enhance blood collection in Belize is vital. “Patient needs are a top priority in organizing voluntary donations,” they stated. Additionally, blood donation is a crucial element of emergency care, maternal health, and chronic disease management.

To ensure potential donors have a high-quality and safe experience, the hospital provides a complimentary five-day supply of iron pills for those needing them. Two registered donors have taken advantage of this service. This initiative aims to maintain healthy hemoglobin levels in all donors.

The organizing team expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported the blood drive. They advise potential donors to get plenty of rest and a good night’s sleep before participating. Additionally, donors are encouraged to eat a meal rich in iron and drink plenty of healthy fluids prior to donating.

A special thank you goes out to the WUHS students and volunteers and the following businesses for providing healthy drinks and snacks. Playa de Sala, The Truck Stop, Hibiscus, Charmaine’s Cupcakes, and The Lunch Box. Support also came from several non-governmental organizations and local businesses, including Brenda Letendre, Brooklyn Brothers Bagel Shop, Isla Bonita Yacht Club, Island Jungle Restaurant, Pat’s Delicatessen, Pupuseria Salvadoreña, Ramon’s Village Resort, Red Ginger Restaurant, Sunset Caribe, and San Pedro Town Council.

For more information on upcoming blood drives and patients in need of voluntary donations, please follow the Island Donors Squad Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IslandDonorsSquad. We encourage all districts to continue supporting voluntary blood donation in Belize by registering via email at [email protected] or through their Facebook page.