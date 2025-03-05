14 Tropic Air Employees Certified as Tour Guides

A class of pilots and staff from Tropic Air received their certificates after completing the National Tour Guide Training Program. A brief ceremony was held at the company’s corporate headquarters, during which representatives from the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) and trainer Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie distributed certificates to the participants. Fourteen department staff members undertook the course and can now apply for their Tour Guide licenses.

The ceremony occurred on Thursday, February 27th, shortly after 8 PM. After opening remarks by Tropic Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Maximillian Greif, and instructor Leslie, each successful participant received their certificate. Leslie explained that the tour guide training course typically lasts between three and a half to four months. He noted that this program is offered across Belize to anyone aspiring to become a certified guide. The course focuses on practical tour guiding techniques and provides comprehensive information about tourist sites throughout the country.

Leslie mentioned one of the key purposes of the training: “As you may know, Tropic Air offers tours to locations such as the Lamanai Maya Site in the Orange Walk District and aerial tours of the famous Belize Blue Hole. The new guides will accompany guests on these flights and provide them with information about the sites during the tours.” He added that pilots were previously responsible for guiding the tour while operating the aircraft. With an additional staff member trained as a tour guide, guests taking these tours with Tropic Air can expect an enhanced experience and superior customer service.

CEO Greif and representatives from the BTB and Leslie congratulated the participants for completing the course and wished them success in their future endeavors with their newly acquired skills. One of the new tour guides shared that while the course was very challenging, they were grateful for the valuable knowledge gained.

Before the event concluded, the organizers encouraged everyone always to book their tours with certified tour guides. This practice ensures safety and guarantees a professional and enjoyable experience. Following the certification session, attendees were treated to refreshments.

The new certified tour guides include, Andres Novelo, Jermie Coc, Gerson Majano, Brandon Acosta, Eric Tuyub, Darrel Calam, Iris Narvaez, Henry Salguero, Julio Chacon, Efrain Noh, Wilmer Arias Ramos, James Banks, Ahmah Harmouch, and Luis Rodriguez.