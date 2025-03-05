San Pedro Female Police Officers attend church service to welcome Women’s Month

San Pedro Town celebrated the worldwide recognition of women on March 2nd with a special mass at the San Pedro Roman Catholic church. March is recognized as Women’s Month globally, and various activities are organized to honor and appreciate women’s contributions to society. On the island, the female members of the San Pedro Police Formation and their commanders attended the church service, where other residents and community leaders joined them.

The chief of the San Pedro Police Station, Superintendent Egert Castillo, and Inspector Darwin Serano accompanied the female officers to the mass. Father Eduardo Montemayor welcomed everyone and conducted a service that honored women, particularly public servants like those in the police force who serve their communities. The special mass concluded with a prayer for protection from St. Michael the Archangel.

After the service, Deputy Mayor Dianeli Aranda and Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez greeted the women officers outside the church. They expressed their gratitude for the officers’ service and offered their support. Superintendent Castillo and Inspector Serano shared their pride in their female officers and affirmed their commitment to supporting them. Following the mass, the female police officers were treated to a meal at the Black Pearl Restaurant.

This unique church service, held across multiple churches in Belize, symbolizes unity and support for women. The event also aims to inspire future female leaders while reinforcing the commitment of female police officers to community protection and service. The Belize Police Department emphasized the importance of inclusivity and women’s valuable contributions to the department daily. “During Women’s Month, let us recognize women’s achievements across all fields while continuing our efforts for equal rights and empowerment for everyone,” the statement noted.

Belize began celebrating Women’s Day in the 1970s and now observes March as Women’s Month. This month aims to honor women’s achievements, empower them, and combat gender bias while promoting awareness and equality. This year, Women’s Month is being celebrated under the theme “Accelerate Action for Rights, Equality, and Empowerment for ALL Women and Girls.”