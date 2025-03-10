Groundbreaking ceremony held for Blue Economy Park in San Pedrito

On March 6th, the Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management held a groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming Blue Economy Park in the San Pedrito area. In collaboration with the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and Councilor Jonnia Duarte, this project aims to beautify the area and create a safe and engaging space for children. The event marked a significant step toward enhancing infrastructure, promoting sustainable development, and improving community facilities, aligning with the ministry’s and council’s broader goals.

The ceremony commenced with Giovanna Moguel, the Mistress of Ceremonies and Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, welcoming all attendees. She acknowledged several special guests, including Gualberto “Wally” Nunez, Mayor of San Pedro; the Honourable Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management; the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Blue Economy, Kennedy Carrillo; and Janya Duarte, Councillor for Parks and Community Beautification.

In her address, Duarte remarked, “The groundbreaking ceremony for the San Pedrito Park marks the beginning of a project that will bring new life and opportunities to this community. It will create a space for families to gather and children to play. This project symbolizes progress, community pride, and our commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.”

Mayor Wally Nunez welcomed everyone and added a few words: “As we break ground at the much-anticipated San Pedrito Park, we are creating a space that will soon be a hub for recreation, community engagement, and environmental appreciation. This significant milestone would not have been possible without the support of the Ministry of Blue Economy. Minister Perez also played a key role in securing the title for this park under the San Pedro Town Council. This park belongs to the town; it is for the public.”

The park’s plans were unveiled with a projected completion timeline of approximately two months. Minister Perez expressed words of encouragement and outlined plans: “We are collaborating with the council, and we are confident that this project will come to fruition quickly. We have secured the funding necessary to make this happen. This will be the second Blue Economy Park; the first one is in Belize City. We have adopted this park and are committed to including a basketball court while preserving the mangrove area.”

The ceremony concluded with the Minister, the Mayor, and the Councillor symbolically breaking ground with shovels. San Pedro’s ongoing development projects reflect a commitment to improving the lives of its residents and enhancing the community’s position as a vibrant and sustainable place in Belize.