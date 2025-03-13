San Pedro Town Council activates Sargassum Response Plan

As the easterly winds start to blow over San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye, seasonal mats of Sargassum seaweed have begun to wash up on the island’s shoreline. In response, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has initiated a plan to address the current influx of this brown seaweed. On March 11th, they announced their initiative, which has already resulted in the removal of more than 20 truckloads of Sargassum following the recent influx.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez stated that the effort to tackle the Sargassum problem will continue for a few more days. He mentioned that the crew is working diligently to keep the public beaches free of the seaweed. The SPTC team is actively removing the accumulated Sargassum and continues to monitor both the weather and Sargassum forecasts.

The SPTC Sargassum crew has urged all stakeholders to maintain proactive measures in response to the ongoing seaweed issue. Some beachfront resorts are taking the lead by ensuring their areas remain free of Sargassum for the enjoyment of their guests. Other stakeholders are also encouraged to share their efforts in managing this challenge, as the influx of unwanted brown algae continues to pose a threat to countries in the Caribbean region.

Sargassum has become a significant concern across the Caribbean, impacting the tourism industry. One major issue arises when Sargassum decomposes on shorelines, releasing toxic gases such as hydrogen sulphide and ammonia. These pollutants can adversely affect air and water quality, impacting households, pets, and people.

Experts associated with the Caribbean Coastal Ocean Observing System (CARICOOS) are monitoring the Sargassum in the tropical Atlantic. They have indicated that if its prevalence continues to increase, 2025 could be another year with major Sargassum events. The CARICOOS team will continue to monitor the situation to better predict the future impacts of Sargassum in the region.

According to the latest report from the National Meteorological Service of Belize, Sargassum mats are expected to continue drifting to Belize’s coasts over the next few days. They have noted that this influx will likely lead to moderate impacts on the country’s coasts and beaches.