San Pedro enforces construction regulations to promote sustainable development

On March 6th, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) announced via a social media post that they will begin enforcing construction regulations to tackle longstanding issues of non-compliance in San Pedro Town. This renewed focus on enforcement aims to reduce violations and promote sustainable development on the island.

For a long time, construction sites in San Pedro have frequently ignored essential building codes, resulting in structures that infringe on public spaces and violate zoning laws. This lack of regulation adherence compromises safety and diminishes the island’s aesthetic appeal. Recent projects have been built too close to property lines, and some have even been constructed on public property without the necessary permits, leading to complaints from residents and local authorities. Even high-profile projects have overlooked these rules. A notable incident occurred in December 2023 when a construction project north of San Pedro received a stop order for illegally dumping rocks onto the seabed without the required permits, threatening the marine ecosystems critical to the island’s tourism and fishing industries.

The Central Building Authority (CBA), in partnership with local units such as the San Pedro Town Building Unit (SPTBU), is responsible for overseeing building regulations. The SPTBU mandates that all building permit applications be submitted online, along with essential documents, including land titles, property tax clearance, and necessary approvals from relevant authorities like the Public Utilities Commission and Public Health.

The submitted plans must be detailed and dimensioned, often requiring endorsement from an architect or engineer. Before commencing any construction work, site owners must obtain approval. Each approved project will be assigned a unique Identification Code that must be clearly displayed on-site. The sign should measure at least 8.5 inches in height and 11 inches in length or be sized to be visible from at least 8 feet beyond the property line. It must include the project number as specified in the approval documents issued by the SPTBU/CBA.

Building approvals are necessary for new constructions, alterations, renovations, demolitions, and dismantling work. Failure to comply with these regulations will result in penalty fees.

In conversations with contractors operating in San Pedro for many years, one remarked, “We agree with the council’s enforcement of the construction guidelines, as they will help maintain sustainable development.” However, they also expressed concern that some newer contractors on the island are not following these guidelines. They hope to see this issue resolved through stricter regulation enforcement.

The council’s recent announcement underscores its commitment to stricter oversight of construction practices. The new measures include increased site inspections and harsher penalties for non-compliance, such as stop orders and fines. By enforcing these regulations, SPTC aims to balance development with environmental preservation and community welfare. Although challenges remain in achieving full compliance, this renewed focus represents progress toward more responsible construction practices on Ambergris Caye.

For any inquiries related to construction and the approval process, the Town Council Building Inspectors are available to assist. They can be reached at +501-26-2198 or via email at [email protected].