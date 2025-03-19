Lil-Sharks win Co-Ed Softball Marathon

On Sunday, March 16th, the San Pedro Town Council Sports hosted a Co-Ed Softball Marathon at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas Field) in the heart of San Pedro Town. Councilor Adala Ayuso and Sports Coordinator Ada Cordova coordinated the event, which started shortly after 9AM. Three teams participated in the tournament: the Lil Sharks, the Golden Bears, and the Crushers. Registration for the event was free, creating a family-friendly atmosphere for everyone to enjoy the games.

The tournament began with the Lil Sharks receiving a bye in the first round. The initial game between the Golden Bears and the Crushers was scheduled for nine innings but ended early due to the Mercy Rule, with the Golden Bears winning 14-0. The Mercy Rule is applied when one team leads significantly, preventing unnecessary additional innings. The Lil Sharks defeated the Crushers 12-1 in the second round, again under the Mercy Rule.

After a 20-minute intermission, the final game between the Lil Sharks and the Golden Bears began. The Lil Sharks dominated the match with a stunning 22-0 victory, concluding under the Mercy Rule by the third inning.

Cordova congratulated all the teams for their outstanding performance and sportsmanship, stating, “If it weren’t for all of you registering, we wouldn’t have had such a successful marathon today. Thank you all.”

Ayuso first presented the second-place medals to each member of the Golden Bears. Then, the first-place medals were awarded to the members of the Lil Sharks, and the team received the first-place trophy.

The event was a success, and there are plans for more activities in the near future. The San Pedro Town Council Sports will announce upcoming events on its Facebook page. This marathon highlighted the community’s enthusiasm for sports and showcased the council’s commitment to fostering local engagement.