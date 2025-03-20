Rickilee Response and Rescue donates medical supplies to San Pedro Polyclinic

On March 19th, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II received much-needed donations from Rickilee Response and Rescue (Triple R), marking community-driven healthcare support. Notable figures, including Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, Area Representative Andre Perez, and Deputy Mayor Ernesto Bardalez, attended the event, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in improving local healthcare services.

Vanessa Parham, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) District Emergency Coordinator for Belize Rural South and a supervisory director with Triple R responsible for international donations commented, “My priority is to help the local polyclinics on both islands. This is the fourth container filled with medical supplies and equipment, which ranges from basic items like boxes of gauges to hospital beds and heart monitors. All of these resources are intended for the people of the island. We also make donations to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital since people from the island travel there for medical care. This is our way of giving back to the community.”

Triple R’s donation is part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the San Pedro community. Mayor Nuñez noted, “Triple R made a generous donation to the San Pedro Polyclinic. This marks the ninth year of Triple R’s operations in San Pedro and collaboration with the town council. The donation included medical equipment and health supplies for the island.” This contribution reflects Triple R’s dedication to providing essential medical supplies and equipment to address the critical shortages faced by the clinic.

Minister Perez highlighted, “When we see these types of donations, we’re all very grateful. It also says a lot about our community and what can be achieved when we work together as a government, municipality, and with the private sector.” This collaborative approach ensures that donations are tailored to meet specific needs, as the clinic has requested items based on its requirements.

The donations included a variety of medical supplies and equipment, such as beds, bed sheets, and pillowcases, all of which are essential for improving patient care. Jennifer Padilla, the administrator of the Polyclinic, stated, “The donation includes five new movable beds, essential items like bed sheets and pillowcases, along with a range of medical supplies and equipment. These supplies will enhance patient care and address previous equipment shortages and the poor condition of existing resources.” These items enhance the clinic’s capacity to deliver improved services and underscore the community’s dedication to supporting vulnerable populations.

Special thanks to the Caribbean Queen Freight Depot for generously providing transportation of medical supplies for NEMO and Triple R at no cost.