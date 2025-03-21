Garifuna icon Aurelio Martinez remembered following tragic death

Belize joins Honduras in mourning the loss of Garifuna icon Aurelio Martinez, 55, who tragically died in an airplane crash on Monday, March 17th. Martinez, along with 11 other passengers, perished shortly after their flight took off from the Honduran island of Roatan en route to his home city of La Ceiba.

Martinez was well-known and beloved in Belize, often referring to the country as his second home after Honduras. A respected advocate for Garifuna culture, he had planned to visit Belize later this year to collaborate on musical projects with Belizean artists. He shared a close bond with the late Andy Palacio, another Garifuna icon from Belize, and toured extensively with the Garifuna Collective.

The news coming from Roatan on Monday left the Garifuna community and its supporters in shock, seeking answers. In Belize, Dennmark Flores, a lead drummer with the Garifuna Collective musical group, expressed that the loss of Martinez deeply affects the Garifuna nation worldwide. “This one hit home,” he told the media. “You do not have to be blood to be family. We, the members of the Garifuna Collective, along with the Belizean community, have been around this man for many years. That’s family, and it hurts that he is no longer with us.”

After his tragic death, an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the plane crash. According to Honduran police, the crash happened about half a mile from the coast of Roatán and was attributed to an apparent mechanical failure of the aircraft. Martinez’s team released a statement describing him as more than just an artist; he was a guardian of Garifuna heritage, a bridge between generations, and a symbol of cultural resilience. “His unmistakable voice and mastery of the guitar brought Garifuna music to the world’s most prestigious stages,” the release read.

The Government of Belize (GOB) also released an official statement expressing condolences to Martinez’s family, friends, and fans and honoring the Garifuna musical ambassador. “Aurelio Martínez, affectionately known as Aurelio, had become the leading cultural ambassador of the Garifuna People and was a highly accomplished singer, percussionist, guitarist, and performer who shared the uniqueness and richness of the Garifuna culture locally, regionally, and internationally,” the release said. “He leaves a profound mark on Garifuna music and culture through the internationally acclaimed Lita Ariran, which he founded, and his extensive discography including Darandi (2017), Lándini (2014), Laru Beya (2011), Garifuna Soul (2024), Songs of the Garifuna: Lita Ariran (1995); and hugely successful collaborations including Wátina (2007) and Paranda (1999).” GOB released a statement noting that Martinez’s musical legacy will endure through his songs and music, inspiring both current and future generations of Garifuna musicians. His music will continue to delight audiences globally who appreciate Garifuna culture. The government regards him as a beloved icon who has made a lasting impression on Belizean culture.

The National Garifuna Council also expressed their condolences, praising Martinez’s voice, music, and dedication to preserving and promoting Garifuna culture. They emphasized that his work transcended borders, uniting people and sharing their rich heritage with the world. “As we mourn this tremendous loss, we also celebrate his life and contributions. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Beiba Ameragua, Aurelio!” the note ended.

The Garifuna community in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, also mourns Martinez’s passing. A group led by island entrepreneur Julia Martinez is planning a vigil ceremony in the coming days.

Martinez grew up in a remote area of northern Honduras and later relocated to the provincial capital of La Ceiba to pursue music studies. He launched his performing career alongside Belizean artist Andy Palacio.

In 2005, Martinez took a break from music to make history as the first Afro-Honduran elected to the National Congress of Honduras. However, following Palacio’s unexpected passing in 2008, Martinez decided to return to music full-time. His comeback included workshops for Garifuna youth, international tours, and songwriting workshops.