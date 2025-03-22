Regulations limiting large trucks in town to take effect next month

In October 2024, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) issued a six-month notice to all large trucks and container vehicles, informing them that starting in April, they would be restricted from entering the downtown area. That deadline is approaching, and the council has provided no further updates. Residents continue to report that these large trucks are not following a designated schedule that allows them to transit through the town core at specific times of the day.

The SPTC explained that the decision to restrict large trucks, including dump trucks, sand trucks, and container trucks, aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the downtown area. The municipal administration has stated that these large vehicles must avoid the designated area from the southern gas station on Blake Street to the Boca del Rio Bridge. Companies operating these heavy vehicles have been advised that once the regulation takes effect next month, they will be required to transport their cargo via designated barge routes off the island’s western coast.

Container trucks will be prohibited from entering downtown, and all cargo must be offloaded at the designated barge stations. The SPTC will provide clearance to traverse through town only if clear justification is given.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez was asked about the proposed regulation but was unavailable for comment.

Residents have welcomed the proposal and are eager to see its implementation. However, they have raised concerns about large trucks frequently violating the designated transit schedule through the downtown area. According to SPTC, large trucks are prohibited from entering the town from Monday to Friday during the following times: 7:30AM to 9AM, 11:20AM to 1PM, and 3PM to 4PM. Additionally, large trucks are not allowed in town on Saturdays after 11:30AM or on Sundays and holidays. Despite these regulations, many residents continue to report that the schedule is often not enforced, as dump trucks are frequently observed in town outside of the permitted times.

This initiative is considered historic, as it addresses decades of poor traffic management. Restricting large vehicles in the town core of San Pedro is also expected to make the streets safer and more pedestrian-friendly, particularly for primary school students attending the Roman Catholic Primary School, which is located in this busy area.