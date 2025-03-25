San Pedro Female Police Officers Beautify Flamboyant Park

Every year, March is observed as Women’s Month in Belize, with various activities taking place across the country. This year, the women of the Belize Police Department participated in the celebrations by joining forces to clean and paint the Flamboyant Park located in the San Pablo subdivision of San Pedro Town.

The nationwide community activity took place on March 19th. Superintendent Egbert Castillo, the Police Chief at the San Pedro Police Station, stated that this initiative was their way of giving back to the island community they serve. He emphasized that community engagement is crucial for female police officers as it helps strengthen their relationships with the island’s residents.

The female officers were accompanied by several of their male colleagues and Councilor Johnnia Duarte. They noted that the park is now cleaner and more beautiful than before. One officer mentioned that public areas should be maintained in a clean and welcoming state, allowing everyone to enjoy them. They encouraged the residents of San Pablo, as well as visitors from other parts of the island, to enjoy the park and take pride in its upkeep.

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams commended the female officers of the police department, highlighting that the country currently has just under 600 women serving in law enforcement. “We have women police officers at every rank within the department,” he said. “That goes to show that we are a diverse department, and we try to promote people based on their skills and their job knowledge as opposed to their gender.”

The San Pedro Police Formation commended their female officers and highlighted the important role they play in the community. Their contributions are invaluable, and their presence in the force promotes the gender equity that the community expects in departments traditionally dominated by men.