San Pedro observes its annual Earth Hour with a fun night at the park

Every year, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) advocates for a safer planet and raises awareness about the importance of responsible citizenship through its annual educational event, Earth Hour. This year, the event was held on Saturday, March 22nd, at Boca del Rio Beach Park and featured fun activities, including a bonfire, s’mores, and an Earth Hour-themed glow stick choreography competition.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “It’s Our Power, It’s Our Planet.” This theme aims to promote a powerful and renewable future. The team responsible for this year’s theme hopes that activities like this, occurring worldwide, will continue to inspire efforts to improve the environment and ensure a better, safer planet for future generations.

The event at the beach park welcomed both children and adults, featuring the ‘Earth Hour +’ sign to mark the special occasion. SPTC Councilor Johnnia Duarte greeted everyone and guided them to a designated seating area where a glow stick choreography competition was taking place. Groups, pairs, and individuals presented performances. At the end of the competition, judges voted for the most outstanding performances, and prizes were awarded with the assistance of Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta.

Afterward, all attendees enjoyed roasting hot dogs and marshmallows by a bonfire on the beach. Councilor Duarte, along with her team of organizers, expressed gratitude to everyone for attending and encouraged them to learn more about the importance of caring for our planet.

In various countries, activities included encouraging individuals to turn off their electricity or light bulbs for one hour to show their commitment to promoting a cleaner and healthier world. Earth Hour began on Saturday, March 31, 2007, when the world’s first Earth Hour took place in Sydney, Australia. More than 2.2 million people turned off their lights for one hour to demonstrate to a climate-sceptical government that the public was concerned about climate change. Earth Hour 2024 marked the biggest event yet, with supporters from over 180 countries and territories collectively contributing more than 1.4 million hours through the ‘Hour Bank’.