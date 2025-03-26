Fishermen and tour guides protest dredging and overwater structures at Cayo Rosario

On Tuesday, March 25th, a powerful and peaceful protest took place in the waters surrounding Cayo Rosario, a small island located within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve off the northwest coast of Ambergris Caye, Belize. Over 30 boats gathered for a united demonstration against the proposed dredging of the seabed and the construction of over-the-water structures, which have been contentious issues for years.

Cayo Rosario is part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, a vital area for marine biodiversity and a crucial habitat for protected species such as bonefish, tarpon, and permit. The proposed tourism development project, which includes constructing over-the-water structures, has faced strong opposition from environmentalists, tourism stakeholders, and fly-fishing guides since its inception in 2018. These groups argue that such development will irreparably harm the delicate ecosystem and threaten the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The protest, organized by fly fishing and reef fishing guides, along with island residents, highlighted ongoing concerns regarding the potential start of dredging activities. Although the project was scaled down from an initial proposal of 90 over-the-water structures to 24, opposition remains strong. The protesters emphasized that any form of dredging or construction in the marine reserve could have devastating effects on both the environment and the local economy.

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve is essential for Belize’s coastal economy, serving as a nursery for the Belize Barrier Reef and supporting a profitable and sustainable fly-fishing industry. The planned construction of over-the-water structures and associated dredging pose significant risks to these vital ecosystems.

The protesters are not against development entirely; they insist that any development must be balanced and environmentally responsible. In a conversation with one of the guides, who wished to remain anonymous, he stated, “We want to make sure that they are not allowed to dredge the seabed because it will affect the marine life and us. This is a part of the marine reserve. If they allow this, then it won’t stop here.”

While the project has secured some environmental clearances, the government is facing pressure to reconsider its stance. However, the developers hold legal titles to the island, which complicates the situation. The Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation and Area Representative for Belize Rural South, Honorable Andre Perez, stated online that they are scheduled to meet with the developers on March 26th. He also confirmed that a formal meeting will be arranged with all relevant government departments and the developers to ensure that all requirements outlined in their agreements are met.

As the battle over Cayo Rosario continues, the community remains vigilant and determined to protect their environment and livelihoods. The peaceful protest on March 25th highlighted the strong opposition to any activities that could harm the Hol Chan Marine Reserve.

A special thanks are extended to Stephanie Mendez and Blue Bonefish for their support with transportation to the protest.