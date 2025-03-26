The Tiburon Rum Company launched FIN Tequila

During an exclusive beach party at Alaia Belize, Tiburon Rum officially launched its newest product in the Belize market. The event, held on Saturday, March 22nd, introduced FIN Tequila to the country’s expanding selection of high-quality liquors and spirits. FIN Tequila marks a significant milestone as the first and only Belizean-branded tequila made from 100% blue agave.

FIN Tequila is a sister product to the award-winning Tiburon Rum, which was launched in Belize on February 18, 2015. The development of FIN Tequila has been a complex journey lasting three years, marked by meticulous attention to detail. Every aspect, from packaging design to marketing strategies, has been carefully crafted to meet the highest standards of quality.

The Mexican government regulates the authenticity of tequila. While FIN Tequila is produced in Mexico, its inspiration and flavor are influenced by Belize, making it a unique offering in the market. The team traveled extensively, tasting various tequila varieties and partnering closely with renowned producers in Mexico.

To be labeled as “tequila,” a product must be made from 100% blue agave and produced in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, using traditional methods. This commitment to authenticity distinguishes FIN Tequila, ensuring it excels in quality and heritage.

At the launch event, guests and industry partners enjoyed an evening filled with tequila in signature cocktails or as straight shots. To enhance the experience, the culinary team at Alaia Belize curated a selection of small plates inspired by Mexican cuisine, the birthplace of tequila, but with a distinct Belizean twist.

Themed music and Tiburon’s mascot, “Jack Sparrow”, entertained the crowd with his pirate antics. Guests also had the opportunity to take commemorative pictures and received a hat as a keepsake from the event.

As the event ended, Basil DeStefano, president of The Tiburon Rum Company, took a moment to express his gratitude to the team for making the night a resounding success. “I am also very proud of our staff for helping us achieve our goals. We have introduced a new tequila in Belize called FIN Tequila,” DeStefano announced.

He highlighted the company’s ongoing conservation support efforts, explaining that the launch of this new product would further enhance these initiatives. “We are proud of our continuous conservation efforts with Ocean Belize. It means a great deal to us to give back,” he added. Since its inception, The Tiburon Rum Company has partnered with Oceana, donating $1 BZ from every bottle sold to support conservation efforts in Belize. “Protecting our oceans and marine life is a fundamental part of our adventurous spirit and the essence of Belize,” says DeStefano. Oceana is dedicated to safeguarding marine life and habitats from threats such as fishing gear and overfishing. Their science- and policy-based approaches have been effective in driving campaigns aimed at conserving our ocean’s wildlife and reefs.

After the launch event, guests moved to Blue Water Grill for the after-party. The crowd danced the night away while enjoying more FIN Tequila cocktails.

Those interested in tasting FIN Tequila or Tiburon Rum can visit their tasting rooms located in San Pedro Town, Placencia Village, or San Ignacio Town. For more information about the company, please visit their website at www.tiburonrum.com.