San Pedro BTIA annual general meeting reviews 2024 accomplishments and elects new board members

On Friday, March 21st, the San Pedro Chapter of the Belize Tourism Industry Association (SPBTIA) held its Annual General Meeting at the Sunbreeze Pavilion to report on the accomplishments of 2024 and elect a new board of directors. Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) national president Efren Perez attended the event to deliver remarks and certify the board election.

The meeting began at 7PM with Tamara Sniffin, past SPBTIA Chairwoman and national BTIA First Vice President, serving as Mistress of Ceremonies. After opening with the national anthem and a prayer led by Merlin Kovach, attendees were invited to give brief introductions.

Following the introductions, BTIA President Perez shared that the BTIA serves as the umbrella organization for the tourism sector, addressing the needs of the stakeholders. The BTIA is represented on key committees and can engage on behalf of its members to find solutions. Strength in membership numbers gives a greater voice to these issues. BTIA is represented at the Belize Tourism Board, the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future, the Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT), the Civil Society Committee, the Coastal Zone Advisory Council, the Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and the Sargassum Task Force. The BTIA will also assume the presidency of the Federation of Chambers of Tourism of Central America in May 2025. Perez also mentioned hospitality training programs that the BTIA will soon offer, as well as the ongoing fostering of regional relationships with other countries to increase tourism opportunities.

SP BTIA Chairman Nick Scavone spoke next, congratulating Perez as the new BTIA president and expressing full support from the San Pedro Chapter. He reiterated that much of the BTIA’s good work goes unseen and that better efforts need to be made to share our accomplishments. Perez responded that one remedy will be regional Podcasts that will soon be produced to share our efforts with a broader audience.

The next agenda item included a SPBTIA 2024 Year in Review, where Sniffin reported that the San Pedro chapter sits on the San Pedro Citizens Advisory Board Committee with the local law enforcement and other stakeholder, the Coastal Advisory Committee that is currently working with the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute (CZMAI) to develop an updated National Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) Policy and Plan, and the San Pedro NEMO committee. The local chapter is also represented at community meetings, such as the BTB Mundo Maya multi-destination project between the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) and the Mundo Maya Organization (MMO) to promote tourism and preserve the region’s cultural heritage, En Guat/ Ministry of Tourism to explore cross-country tourism opportunities with Guatemala, management consultations for Bacalar Chico National Park and other public forums held by the San Pedro Town Council, San Pedro Tour Operators, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Belize Electricity, Belize Water Services, etc. The SPBTIA also enjoys an amicable working relationship with the San Pedro Town Council, Belize Rural South Area Representative, the Honorable Andre Perez, and San Pedro Police officials Castillo and Cowo. Funds were raised in 2024 from a booth at the annual Lobster Fest and the SPBTIA Beer Fest. She also reported that the SPBTIA Tourism Information Center has been serving an impressive number of walk-in tourists, with 167 people visiting in the last three months.

Board elections were then held. Ms. Melanie Paz was elected Chairwoman, Mr. Jorge Cante – Vice Chair, Ms. Merlin Kovach – treasurer, and Ms. Ronna Ryhorchuk and Ms. Rita Konertz-Lee as co-secretaries. Mr. Scavone remains on the board as First Past Chairperson, and Ms. Snifin serves as Advisor and BTIA National Representative.

Following the elections, Chairwoman Paz extended a vote of thanks and emphasized that “all stakeholders should be members, especially since we [BTIA] are the only advocacy organization for the tourism industry.” A brief social hour concluded the meeting.

Businesses and individuals interested in becoming members of the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) can find more information by visiting www.btia.org/join-btia/, visiting the San Pedro Tourism Information Center located on Almond Street, across from Saca Chispas, or by calling 608-2228. The San Pedro BTIA holds membership meetings on the first Tuesday of each month, typically at Pineapples on the Beach at Ramon’s Village Resort, at 1PM. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend.

SPBTIA extends its gratitude to Mr. Nick Scavone for his years of dedication as Chairman and thanks Sunbreeze Hotel and Blue Water Grill for their hospitality.