Sargassum continues to impact Ambergris Caye beaches; where are the skimmers?

The seasonal influx of Sargassum is currently impacting the beaches of San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye. Hoteliers and restaurant owners are working to keep their areas free of brown algae. At the same time, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has activated its Sargassum response plan to manage the incoming mats of seaweed. However, residents report that they have yet to see the Sargassum skimmers acquired last year, which are designed to capture the seaweed from the sea before it reaches the shore.

The acquisition of these skimmers, or harvesting machines, was announced in May 2024 by Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez as part of a collaborative project with the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. The original plan included the purchase of three skimmers: one to be placed near Tres Cocos, one near the Mar de Tumbo channels south of town, and another near the downtown beach area to collect additional seaweed.

The influx of seaweed has intensified over the past few weeks, and those affected report that the harvesting machines have not yet been deployed. A stakeholder, who wishes to remain anonymous for privacy, shared that the situation remains the same, if not worse. They emphasized that the skimmers should have been used weeks ago to manage the seaweed flow. The concerned individual also noted that Sargassum is beginning to impact local businesses along the beach and urged local authorities to take more action by utilizing the skimmers.

Management at the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and Perez were contacted for an update on the status of the skimmers, but no one was available to comment. It remains uncertain when the Sargassum skimmers will be put into operation to begin collecting the excess algae from the sea.

In the meantime, the San Pedro Town Council’s (SPTC) Sargassum Prevention Task Committee has been hiring additional workers to collect as much of the seaweed as possible from public beaches. They have also engaged external cargo services to remove and transport the seaweed to designated accumulation sites, including the San Pedrito Boulevard, where the algae is deposited.

SPTC administration has also been in contact with the Hol Chan Marine Reserve regarding the use of Sargassum skimmers. While everyone awaits the operation of the harvesting machines, the public is encouraged to continue supporting efforts to keep the island’s beaches welcoming for both locals and visitors.