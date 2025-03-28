Police Report: Boat Incident at Caye Caulker

On March 27th, 2025, at approximately 4:20PM, Caye Caulker Police responded to a call regarding an injured American national at the Caye Caulker Polyclinic. Upon arrival, officers observed a Caucasian male being attended to by a doctor. He was suffering from what appeared to be a large cut on the back of his head and was bleeding profusely. The individual was identified as Mark Christopher Strus, a 45-year-old civil engineer from Michigan, USA, as confirmed by his passport.

Initial investigations revealed that Mr. Strus was kayaking on the northern side of Caye Caulker with his three children when a boat traveling at moderate speed towards San Pedro Town crossed their path. As Mr. Strus attempted to maneuver out of the way, the boat was already too close. He and his son jumped from the canoe, but Mr. Strus went underwater and was struck by the boat, resulting in his injuries. The captain of the boat, Wilson Gonzalez, a 33-year-old Belizean tour guide, assisted Mr. Strus and transported him to the Caye Caulker Polyclinic.

The boat involved was a 25-foot skiff named “Reel Y Hooked,” which had a white hull with a grey bottom, blue stripe, and white deck. Mr. Strus remains in critical but stable condition. He was issued a medico-legal form and later escorted by PC Usher for an airlift to a hospital in Belize City. Captain Gonzalez has been detained, and a urine sample has been obtained from him.