Garifuna icon Aurelio Martinez remembered in San Pedro

Aurelio Martinez, a name synonymous with Paranda music, left a lasting impact on Garifuna culture in the region. The Garifuna star, born in Honduras, was well-known in Belize, and his sudden passing has left his followers in grief. On Sunday, March 30th, members of the Garifuna community, united in their love for Martinez and his music, gathered at the Black and White Restaurant in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, to honor the musical icon with singing and drumming.

The special event began shortly after 5PM, featuring drummers and a stage adorned with images of the late Martinez. Garifuna performers and guests celebrated his legacy by singing his songs, turning the event into a joyous celebration of his life and contributions. Julia Martinez, the proprietor of Black and White Restaurant, expressed that it was a meaningful moment for everyone and thanked those who came out to honor the life of a man who elevated the rich culture of the Garifuna people.

Martinez’s music, known as Paranda, transcended borders and resonated with audiences around the world. In Belize, he collaborated with fellow Garifuna legends, such as Andy Palacio and Paul Nabor. Martinez, along with Palacio, Nabor, and others, is remembered as an exemplary cultural ambassador. Their contributions continue to inspire and uplift the Garifuna people.

Paranda is a genre that fuses traditional Garifuna rhythms with Latin and Spanish influences. Artists such as Palacio, Nabor, and Martinez have brought Paranda music to international prominence. They successfully introduced it to a global audience, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and captivating storytelling traditions.

Martinez, who was 55 years old, tragically died in an airplane crash on March 17th. The famous Garifuna artist perished along with 11 other passengers after their flight took off from the Honduran island of Roatan en route to his home city of La Ceiba.