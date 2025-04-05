San Pedro Artisans Face Deadline to Relocate

San Pedro Town’s local artisans currently operating at the artisan market across from the Saca Chispas Field have been given a deadline to relocate to a new site at El Embarcadero. This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism and the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), aims to boost the island’s appeal to tourists. However, it has faced opposition from artisans and residents.

The relocation plan, announced in 2024, is intended to replace the existing market’s temporary wooden structures with concrete buildings at El Embarcadero, a lagoon-side area traditionally used by fishermen. Artisans and fishermen have united in protest, arguing that the new site is remote, lacks tourist foot traffic, and jeopardizes their livelihoods by displacing important docking spaces. Despite protests in September 2024 and a temporary injunction that halted the construction in December 2024, authorities resumed work after the injunction was dismissed.

Artisans are concerned that the new location at El Embarcadero will diminish both visibility and sales, as it is situated farther from popular tourist areas, such as Central Park, where they typically experience higher earnings during biweekly market days. Fishermen are also apprehensive about restricted access to fishing waters and the loss of areas for building traps.

SPTC initially promised to improve infrastructure but has yet to deliver, leaving artisans in an inadequate condition since 2016. One artisan, who requested anonymity, shared, “I have been here for eight years.” They want us to move to the lagoon side, where there is hardly any foot traffic, especially from tourists. They have informed us that they will only have ten stalls available, while we currently have 29 stalls here.”

Another artisan, who operates a stall called “Arts from the Heart,” stated, “We have been given six months to move; that’s when the new location will be ready. The concrete buildings will be smaller than what we have now. They told us that only Belizean-made items will be allowed for sale. If it’s not made in Belize, they won’t permit it. In a meeting we had last week, they informed us that this area will be turned into a parking lot for the field across the street. We have not been told how much we will need to pay at the new location, but we currently pay $200 a month here. BTB [Belize Tourism Board] has promised to promote us to boost our sales, but I am not sure how that will work.”

Additionally, another artisan mentioned that they were told the fees for renting elsewhere would be significantly higher than what they would pay at the new location.

Many artisans are uncertain about the future due to the reduction in the number of stalls that will be built compared to the current number. This deadline represents a critical moment for San Pedro’s cultural identity, as artisans must balance the need for compliance with their fears of losing economic and cultural significance.