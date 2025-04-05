San Pedro’s Gabriel Zetina ready to serve as Senator

Gabriel Enrique Zetina, an entrepreneur from the island, has been appointed as an Opposition Senator. He is one of three appointees selected by the new leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) Opposition, the Honorable Tracy Taeger-Panton.

This appointment follows the re-election of the ruling People’s United Party (PUP) government on March 12th, during which new members were assigned to the Senate. Along with Zetina, UDP Opposition leader Honorable Tracy Panton appointed Patrick Faber, a parliamentarian, as the lead senator and Sheena Pitts, an attorney and civic leader.

This marks the second time an island senator has been appointed; the first instance occurred in 2008 when the opposition under the PUP chose Eiden Salazar Jr.

Zetina, a 27-year-old resident of the San Mateo Subdivision north of San Pedro Town, is a vibrant islander who has worked diligently to become a business owner. In an interview with The San Pedro Sun on Tuesday, April 1st, Senator Zetina expressed his humility regarding his recent appointment. “I have always wanted to serve, and over the years, I have worked very hard to reach this point,” he stated. “I was not expecting this opportunity to serve as Senator, but I do not take it lightly. I am fully prepared to perform my duties effectively in the Senate.”

Zetina emphasized his commitment to advocating for what is right, holding the government accountable, and collaborating with colleagues on policies and projects that benefit the people of Belize. He shared that hard work has always been a core part of his life. Growing up in the San Mateo community, he attended school, took on summer jobs, and eventually entered the real estate sector before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey. He acknowledges the challenges he faced along the way and is thankful to those who provided support and encouragement.

Now, with his Senatorial appointment, one of his main priorities is to focus on the well-being of his constituents and what is best for the country. “One of my key priorities will focus on what is best for Belize’s economy, on legislations that benefit all Belizeans, and to ensure that our business environment is supported both locally and by foreign investment, as long as it does not compromise our natural interest,” the Senator remarked. He briefly discussed the ongoing situation with Cayo Rosario, which tourism stakeholders reject due to its potential environmental threats and its impact on the flats that support the fly-fishing industry. He believes that such projects should be thoroughly discussed and analyzed by the government before receiving approval.

Zetina expressed his strong passion for the contributions he can make as a Senator. “My background in real estate, business, and working with youth allows me to enhance my role in the Senate,” he stated. “I am committed to advocating for policies that transform potential into progress for all Belizeans.” The Senator from the island explained that his focus extends beyond simply opposing bills during Senate debates; he is dedicated to listening, understanding the discussions, and supporting policies that serve the best interests of the Belizean people. Although he is affiliated with the UDP, Zetina emphasized that his approach will be solution-driven. “We need to look at the bigger picture and find common ground, as long as we are focused on solutions,” he continued, highlighting the importance of holding the current government accountable and fighting for transparency as essential responsibilities of Senators.

The new Senator from San Pedro encourages young people always to be prepared for opportunities that may arise. “It’s all about service,” he remarked. “Serve your community and prepare yourself for the opportunities to grow. This isn’t about me; it’s about serving my country with integrity and making a meaningful impact.” One of his primary goals is to inspire the younger generations of Belizeans.

Senator Zetina is not new to politics. In 2024, he was part of the UDP slate during the municipal elections. If he had joined the new San Pedro Town Council, he intended to focus on economic development, public utilities, infrastructure, and tourism.

Now, as a Senator, Zetina has made himself accessible to anyone, particularly the youth, who wish to be heard and have their contributions considered. You can find him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/gabriel.zetina.3348.