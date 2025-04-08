BEL Manages Power Restoration Following System-Wide Outages in San Pedro Caused by Dust & Salt Contamination on Power Infrastructure

Press release issued April 8, 2025 – On Monday, April 7, 2025, we experienced a series of system-wide outages in San Pedro affecting Customers on the island between 6:35 p.m. last night to 4:38 a.m. this morning.

The primary cause of the outages was light rain mixing with excessive dust and salt contamination at our substations, equipment, and supporting structures, causing “tracking.” This means electricity leaks from the energized equipment to the ground, causing electrical faults and outages.

We thank the San Pedro Fire Department for assisting us in washing the structures and equipment at the San Pedro Substation to remove the contamination. Over the next few days, we will continue to wash and maintain all other equipment that we suspect has been impacted by severe contamination. This may require short outages to ensure the safety of our technicians.

The San Pedro Gas Turbine was also brought online to support with the demand for power during this time.

We thank our power line technicians (PLTs), electrical and mechanical technicians, and all our supporting staff for their hard work and dedication in restoring power to our Customers.

We also thank our Customers for your understanding and patience as we continue to do everything possible to provide you safe and reliable services.