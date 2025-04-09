Glow walk/run raises autism awareness in San Pedro

On April 4th, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) organized an autism glow walk/run at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas) to raise awareness and support for autistic children. This event, made possible by the collaboration with Autism Belize and the active participation of the community, started at 6PM and attracted a large crowd. Participants received free glow sticks to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Many local athletes and enthusiastic participants paid a small registration fee of $10 per person, which was donated to the Autism Belize organization. This organization works tirelessly to create a strong and supportive community for families of children with autism and other special needs, acknowledging the challenges they face and providing the necessary support. Every year, the event takes place across Belize to increase awareness, promote acceptance, and provide support for those affected by autism.

The walk/run activity had participants heading north to Boca del Rio Beach Park and back to the finish line at Saca Chispas. Some individuals chose to run, while others preferred to walk. At the finish line, members of the SPTC provided participants with hydrating drinks and water.

Runners like Jesus ‘Levi’ Contreras, also known as ‘The Yellow Flash of Belize,’ expressed happiness about participating in the annual event. He mentioned that it feels good to run for a cause that truly deserves attention. Many others echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the event raised awareness and inspired hope, showing that addressing challenges like autism in the community is possible.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disorder that affects approximately 1 in every 150 children born. This condition leads to challenges in social interaction and difficulties in both verbal and nonverbal communication, often resulting in repetitive behaviors. The term’ spectrum’ in this context refers to the wide range of symptoms and severity levels that can be present in individuals with ASD. April is recognized worldwide as World Autism Awareness Month.

The SPTC expressed gratitude to everyone for their participation in the event. On behalf of Autism Belize, the council commended those who support the event each year. They urged the community to join them in these initiatives, emphasizing the importance of coming together to help one another. They also invited everyone to participate in future events and initiatives, encouraging ongoing support for autism awareness and acceptance.