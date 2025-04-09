Island residents and stakeholders express opposition to overwater development at Cayo Rosario

Residents and visitors of San Pedro Town gathered at the Lions Den on Tuesday, April 8th, to discuss the escalating environmental concerns surrounding the controversial development project on Cayo Rosario. The meeting was led by local activist Elito Arceo and supported by environmental groups such as the Belize Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Oceana, and Ambergris Caye Citizens for Sustainable Development (ACCSD). The purpose of the gathering was to address the dredging and mangrove destruction threatening the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and to outline strategies to protect this ecologically significant area.

Cayo Rosario, a five-acre island within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, has been at the center of public outcry for years. The reserve is a vital marine ecosystem that supports seagrass beds, mangroves, and diverse marine life, making it crucial for Belize’s fishing and tourism industries. Despite its protected status, developers have been granted permission to construct 45 over-the-water structures. This plan involves dredging approximately 55,000 cubic meters of sand, which critics argue will harm the seabed and disrupt critical habitats for bonefish, tarpon, and permit.

Although the project passed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and received clearance under an Environmental Compliance Plan (ECP), locals claim that ongoing dredging activities violate environmental regulations. Tour guides like Oscar Iboy have reported witnessing excavation work despite official statements denying such activities. This has fueled skepticism about the enforcement measures of government agencies tasked with monitoring compliance.

The meeting served as a platform for residents to express their frustrations and strategize collective action against the proposed development. Mito Paz made the first of two presentations from Green Reef, who provided a brief historical timeline of Cayo Rosario. This timeline began in January 1969, when the Florida Audubon Society pledged to help preserve bird species on the island. It continued through 2015, when Cayo Rosario Partners LLC acquired the island from David Mitchell, and reached 2017 when an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for development at Cayo Rosario was approved.

Dr. Addiel Perez delivered the second presentation from the Belize Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. He presented a study that provided information contradicting the findings of the approved EIA. Dr. Perez stated, “The EIA was simply showing that there was no fish. There is nothing in or around the island, and it’s not going to cause any kind of ecological damage. Our study shows that our mangroves, coral reefs, and seagrass are all important. Our study was done to highlight livelihood, economy, and, of course, conservation tools. We assessed along with fishing guides, hotel and marine reserve volunteers, and other scientists. We were able to show that this area where we conducted an assessment has an environmental importance as well as social and economic ones.” He proceeded to present scientific evidence through slides highlighting the importance of protecting the marine reserve by opposing the dredging and the proposed 45 structures over the water.

After the presentations, the floor was opened to the public. One of the speakers was Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, who was in the attendance. He stated, “I want you to know that the Town Council and myself are committed to working together with you. This is not about colors or pointing fingers at who approved or didn’t approve. It’s about fighting so that in the future, these things don’t happen. We need to fight so that this doesn’t happen. I am here with you all so that we can fight together. Thank you very much.”

Several other key island figures also spoke and expressed similar feelings. They proposed an action plan that included starting a GoFundMe page to help cover all expenses. Newly appointed United Democratic Party (UDP) Senator Gabriel Zetina announced that he would donate $1,000 now and another $1,000 in 30 days. He emphasized his support for protecting the marine reserve and opposition to over-water development.

In an interview, Ewert Garbutt, the President of the Belize Flats Fishery Association (BFFA), also expressed his views on a pressing issue. “I am a resident of Placencia, and I take pride in being part of this community. We are a national association with members ranging from Sarteneja to Punta Gorda. We stand in solidarity with our fellow fishers. Without healthy flats, there can be no flats fishing, and this poses a direct threat to our ecosystem.”

He clarified the association’s concerns: “What we are challenging is the proposal to construct over-the-water structures within the marine reserve. While we respect their activities on the island, building in the water of the marine reserve should not be permitted.”

The meeting concluded with a strong call for ongoing vigilance among all attendees. Participants were reminded to sign the petition at the entrance and provide their contact information to receive the formal action plan once it was completed. Before leaving, everyone brought their signs and posters to the front of the stage, clearly conveying their opposition to unsustainable development on and around Ambergris Caye. Notably, the Belize Rural South Area Representative and Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, the Honorable Andre Perez, was not present at the consultation meeting.