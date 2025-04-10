Weather to blame for recent power outages in San Pedro

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) issued an official statement on Tuesday, April 8th, explaining the cause of a series of power outages in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, that occurred the day before. These outages affected island customers for several hours, from Monday night to Tuesday morning. They were attributed to light rain, excessive dust, and salt contamination at the company’s substations and related infrastructure.

BEL reported unexpected blackouts that occurred between 6:35PM on Monday and 4:38AM on Tuesday. Earlier that day, a cold front brought thunderstorms to mainland Belize and light rain to Ambergris Caye. According to BEL, this change in weather contributed to the outages.

“The primary cause of the outages was light rain mixing with excessive dust and salt contamination at our substations, equipment, and supporting structures, causing ‘tracking.’ This means electricity leaks from energized equipment to the ground, leading to electrical faults and outages,” BEL explained.

Ambergris Caye’s physical infrastructure is exposed to natural elements like salty air and dust. During the dry months, these particles accumulate on every structure on the island, including the power lines and equipment BEL uses to supply electricity to the town. BEL noted that when power lines or infrastructure become contaminated, even light rain can create a conductive path that leads to “tracking” or electricity leakage. “Tracking” is a process in which electrical arcing occurs on the surface of an insulating material, creating a conductive pathway. This results in a loss of insulation and may lead to electrical failure. This phenomenon is rarely observed during heavy rainfall.

BEL has partnered with the San Pedro Fire Department to assist in washing their structures and equipment on the island. “Over the next few days, we will continue to wash and maintain all other equipment that we suspect has been impacted by severe contamination. This may require short outages to ensure the safety of our technicians,” BEL said.

As the Easter season approaches, a reliable power supply is crucial for the tourism industry on Ambergris Caye. BEL is aware of the high electricity demand during this busy time and is committed to ensuring the island has the necessary supply. The San Pedro Gas Turbine has been brought online to meet this demand and support electricity needs during recent unplanned outages.

In December last year, BEL confirmed that the highly anticipated gas turbine was fully operational after several months of delays. This upgrade to the island’s energy infrastructure will give San Pedro 21 megawatts of power. Previously, the existing submarine cable connecting to the national grid could only accommodate a peak power demand of 17 megawatts.

While the gas turbine will help BEL meet San Pedro’s additional electricity needs, the company encourages customers to practice energy management. BEL emphasizes that energy conservation can improve efficiency, especially during the busy season when there is a significant influx of visitors to La Isla Bonita.