Nathaniel Reyes selected to represent Belize in the Sub Zonal Chess Championship

The Belize Chess Federation (BCF) has announced its participation in the prestigious Subzonal Chess Championship Zone 2.3.1, which will take place in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, from April 13 to 20, 2025. Representing Belize at this international event will be Nathaniel Reyes, one of the country’s rising chess stars, alongside Charlton Roches from the Belize Defense Force.

Nathaniel Reyes, who is currently ranked fifth in Belize, has expressed immense pride and excitement about representing his country on an international stage. “It excites me to be able to showcase my skills on an international platform,” Reyes stated, emphasizing how rare and significant such opportunities are for chess players in Belize. His journey into competitive chess began at the age of eight, but it was only within the past year that he fully committed to improving his skills. This dedication has paid off, as he climbed the national rankings and secured a place on the national chess team.

Reyes has been selected for the Subzonal Championship following a series of impressive performances in local tournaments. Notably, he won the Belize City Grand Prix Qualifiers in July 2024, defeating several members of the national team and establishing himself as a top contender. His participation in the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest further solidified his reputation as a strong player. Despite facing tough opponents and enduring some losses, Reyes gained valuable experience and motivation to enhance his playing style.

In preparation for the Subzonal Championship, Reyes has been diligently analyzing games and practicing the three critical phases of chess: openings, middlegames, and endgames. He has also been training with his teammate, Charlton Roches, to adapt to the tournament’s classical time control format of 90 minutes with a 30-second increment per move. “I can safely say that my teammate and I are well prepared for the upcoming tournament and will play to the best of our ability,” Reyes confidently stated.

The stakes are high for Reyes and the BCF at this championship. Players who achieve a score of 4.5 out of 9 or higher will earn the title of FIDE Candidate Master—a significant milestone that could make Reyes Belize’s first titled chess player. “Nothing would make me happier than to become Belize’s first titled chess player,” he said. While he acknowledges the strength of competitors from countries such as Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Panama, Reyes remains determined to demonstrate that Belize is equally capable of excelling in chess.

Reyes’s involvement in international chess events goes beyond personal achievement; it serves to inspire young players and promote chess throughout Belize. His success showcases the dedication and perseverance required to excel. The BCF actively supports its players by organizing practice matches and facilitating travel arrangements. With backing from FIDE America, local sponsors like Caye International Bank, and government officials such as Minister Anthony Mahler, Belize’s presence at international tournaments is steadily increasing.

As Nathaniel Reyes prepares for this crucial event, his journey embodies both personal ambition and national pride—a promising indication for the future of chess in Belize. The San Pedro Sun joins the wider community in wishing our Belizean representatives the very best of luck!