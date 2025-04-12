Consultation held in San Pedro to discuss amendments to Sport Fishing Regulations

On Wednesday, April 9th, the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute (CZMAI) held a follow-up consultation session with stakeholders from the sport fishing industry in San Pedro. The meeting occurred at the Sunbreeze Hotel and focused on revising the Coastal Zone Management Act regarding sport fishing regulations. Participants engaged in the revision process and provided additional feedback on improvements that could be made to the management and laws governing the sector.

Consultant Paula Hender from IH Cantabria, based in Spain, led the presentations. She discussed the current proposals for the sport fishing regulations, covering topics such as sport fishing licenses, tournament permits, the revocation of licenses and permits, restrictions on sport fishing, the prohibition of fishing in protected areas, catch limits, and other important issues.

The tour guides’ suggestions once again addressed changes regarding the issuance of sport fishing licenses for both Belizeans and visitors. The tour guides emphasized that locals should not be charged for these licenses. They also stressed that tourists must hire a tour guide for fishing, even if they plan to fish from docks. Enforcement was highlighted as a key factor in protecting the sport fishing industry. Hender mentioned that all recommendations will be taken into consideration as they continue to consult with other stakeholders across the country.

Hender also pointed out that some of the concerns raised by participants include amendments to the fees, penalty fees, and considerations for CARICOM nationals. “Some of the participants raised the issue that they are too high. The other issue is the mentioning of CARICOM nationals in the regulation. Understand that CARICOM nationals will be subjected to the same rules as Belizeans,” she said. As a member of CARICOM, Belize allows the free movement of citizens and goods among member countries. However, the tour guides attending the consultation expressed concerns about citizens from other Caribbean nations coming into Belize.

Hender and CZMAI announced that all the recommendations discussed during the session would be compiled, and an updated draft or presentation would be shared with stakeholders in San Pedro later this year. She also noted that after the revised draft is presented and approved, the new is expected to be implemented in November. The nationwide consultations aimed at revising the Sport Fishing Act began in 2023.