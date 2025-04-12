Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Engagement Workshop held in San Pedro

The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), held a critical Disaster Risk Management (DRM) and Climate Change Engagement Workshop in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, on Wednesday, April 9th. The event is part of the “Community Engagement of the Coastal Zone and Fisheries Sector of Belize through CCA and DRM Capacity Building” project, which aims to strengthen resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector.

The workshop will develop three key outputs for San Pedro: a Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) Plan; a Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management Community Engagement Strategy and Action Plan; and a Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) Framework. These tools are intended to improve disaster preparedness, enhance climate adaptation efforts, and promote sustainable livelihoods for fisherfolk and other stakeholders in coastal communities.

This workshop focused on addressing the key challenges posed by climate change and natural hazards, with an emphasis on capacity building at both the national and community levels. Participants included representatives from government agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector, and local community members. The workshop aimed to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and tools necessary for disaster risk reduction and implementing climate-resilient practices. Doing so aimed to foster safer, more adaptive communities while promoting sustainable development.

These workshops are designed to enhance local emergency response preparedness. San Pedro typically experiences its highest number of emergencies during Hurricane Season. Early predictions for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, made by Colorado State University‘s tropical meteorology project team, forecast that there will be 17 storms. Among these, nine are expected to develop into hurricanes; four may reach Category 3 status or higher. This projection is slightly above the 30-year average for both storms and hurricanes and is comparable to the 2024 forecast, which anticipated 18 storms, 11 hurricanes, and five Category 3 or stronger hurricanes.

Authorities remind the public that preparing for disaster risk management saves lives and property. In case of emergency, the NEMO San Pedro branch can be contacted at 226-482.