San Pedro and Clearwater are set to soon establish a sister-city relationship

The Mayor of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, has just returned from Clearwater, Florida, where he has been working to establish a sister-city partnership. This partnership will emphasize marine conservation, a shared priority for both municipalities.

This trip marked Mayor Nuñez’s second visit to Clearwater City, following his initial trip in January of this year. In an interview with The Sun, the Mayor described his recent visit, which took place over the weekend of April 4th, as fruitful. It significantly increased the Clearwater City Council’s interest in the sister-city partnership. During this trip, Nuñez also met with Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector to discuss the collaboration process further. After their meeting, Mayor Rector took to social media to highlight the commonalities between San Pedro and Clearwater, especially in terms of marine issues and tourism.

Nuñez stated that the trip to Clearwater aimed to further enhance the sister-city collaboration. “We took the opportunity to visit some areas of the city where they are conducting beach restoration projects using nature-based solutions,” he said. “We are looking at the different ways they have been doing their projects. Here in San Pedro, we have a beach restoration project, but we want to also learn from other municipalities and exchange ideas.” The Mayor mentioned that the trip allowed him and his team to observe how Clearwater is managing the Sargassum situation, which is currently impacting the beaches of Ambergris Caye.

During the visit, Nuñez toured the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where various marine species undergo rehabilitation. He believes that a similar aquarium could be established in San Pedro. “Our country has talented marine experts, and it would be a perfect addition to our tourism experience,” he said. Nuñez, this will underscore the island’s conservation efforts.

How the San Pedro–Clearwater Sister- City Relationship came to be

Clearwater resident and attorney Gregory Crist told The Sun that the sister city relationship’s development is a visionary effort led by islander Michael Estephan. “Estephan spearheaded the initiative as part of a broader goal to foster international cooperation in marine conservation, economic development, and cultural exchange,” Crist said. “The idea gained momentum through early discussions with myself and leaders from Clearwater’s civic and environmental communities, including the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, whose expanding research presence in Belize provided a natural link between the two coastal communities.” In December 2024, members of the aquarium participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Belize Marine Rescue and Educational Center. This center was established to address the increasing threats to Belize’s marine ecosystems, including endangered species such as the Greater Caribbean manatees and sea turtles, as well as to support the overall health of coastal environments.

Crist noted that, by recognizing shared environmental priorities and mutual eco-tourism economies, Estephan began drafting a formal proposal to establish an official Sister City designation between both cities. “It’s important to emphasize that this relationship is not merely symbolic—it’s dynamic, hands-on, and brings meaningful value to San Pedro,” Crist continued explaining.

According to the attorney, the initiative has received support from various influential stakeholders in the government, conservation, and tourism sectors. “The proposal emphasized the shared mission of protecting marine ecosystems—particularly manatees, dolphins, and sea turtles—as well as promoting educational opportunities and strengthening community ties between residents of Clearwater and San Pedro,” Crist stated.

What started as an inspiring proposal from Michael Estephan and Mayor Wally Nunez is now developing into a formal commitment that fosters deeper collaboration and lasting friendship between two vibrant coastal cities in the Western Hemisphere. Once established, the Sister City relationship is anticipated to generate new opportunities for marine research, increase investment in the blue economy, engage youth through programming, and enhance conservation efforts across borders.

An official signing of the partnership is expected to take place sometime in June of this year. It has yet to be announced whether the event will occur in San Pedro or Clearwater.